Actress Felicity Huffman jailed 14 days for college admissions scandal: Twitter reacts

By
13th September 2019 10:28 PM ET
Felicity Huffman
Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Felicity Huffman was sentenced on Friday in a Boston Federal Court to 14 days in prison for her role in a college admissions scandal.  She was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT score boosted.

Prosecutors asked for one month in prison and a fine of $20,000, but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison, followed by a year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, and other members of her family, including her siblings, attended the sentencing. And before the sentencing, Huffman read a prepared apology to the judge, her husband and children.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” part of Felicity Huffman’s apology read. “At the end of the day, I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.'”

Huffman’s apology in court came after she explained in a letter to the judge that she became involved in the scam due to “desperation to be a good mom” to her daughter.

Judge Indira Talwani said that Huffman’s action was not an “an impulsive act,” and that she knew exactly what she was doing. After delivering her decision, Judge Talwani said her sentence was “right” and that Huffman could “move forward” with her life after serving her sentence.

Huffman broke down in tears after the judge delivered the sentence. She is expected to report to prison by October 25 to serve her sentence, according to CNN

Huffman is only one of several people, including celebrity parents Lori Loughlin and her husband, test administrators, and other accomplices, who have been charged in the college admissions scandals.

The scandal involved people bribing to have test scores boosted and bribing college coaches so that their children were able to gain admission to the colleges of their choice.

Ahead of the sentencing, Huffman’s husband William H. Macy submitted a letter to the judge. Other family members also submitted letters to the judge, asking for leniency. Celebrities including Huffman’s former Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria also wrote letters pleading for leniency.

Twitter reacts to Felicity Huffman’s prison sentence

People have been reacting to the judgment on Twitter. Most reactions used sarcasm to express disapproval of what they considered “unfairness of the justice system” and disparities in sentencing between poor and rich people.

Many Twitter users also compared Huffman’s light sentence to the case involving Tanya McDowell, a homeless African American woman from Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tanya was sentenced to five years in prison in 2012 after she tried to get her child into a better school in Norwalk outside her actual home district in Bridgeport, Connecticut.