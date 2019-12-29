Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!
90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson admits she’s still not over Jay Smith, posts tearful photo
29th December 2019 6:18 PM ET
With 2019 coming to an end, Ashley Martson is opening up about what a rough year it has been.
After a roller coaster year where Ashley and her now ex-husband Jay Smith split up, reconciled, and then split up again, the Season 6 90 Day Fiance star has been through a lot.
In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Ashley Martson opened herself up for questions, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that she got quite a few that pertained to her former relationship with Jay.
The one that got Ashley going asked, “What would be some advice for someone who’s been cheated on but still [heart emoji} them?”
Join these 90 Day Fiance discussions on our forum!
Unfortunately, Ashley couldn’t even give any advice on that because she’s still dealing with a similar situation.
“It’s hard as hell. I can’t even advise,” Ashley wrote. “I still am not over him. It’s been a hell of a battle. I definitely learned what true love is as well as heartbreak. Just keep going. One day at a time. You’re not alone.”
To further prove she isn’t over Jay Smith, Ashley Martson posted a photo of herself on Instagram, and in it, she was crying.
“This is as raw and real as I can be. I’m fighting the tears just typing this,” Ashley wrote. “This year has been tough. This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time.”
Ashley continued, “The tabloids attacked me at my events all week about my failed marriage. He showed up to my party, unannounced. We were civil and had an appearance the next day so it was okay. He said Happy Birthday. He had drinks and hung out with his friends. As I walked out the door and got in the Uber with @ritzy_rina I just lost it. The tears came pouring out. It was the moment I knew… I knew I failed.”
The lengthy caption continued as Ashley Martson explained why she was upset and how it all just hit her at once, on the night of her birthday party. Then, she shared a message about how it’s “okay to not be okay”
View this post on Instagram
This is as raw and real as I can be. I’m fighting the tears just typing this. This year has been tough. This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time. The tabloids attacked me at my events all week about my failed marriage. He showed up to my party, unannounced. We were civil and had an appearance the next day so it was okay. He said Happy Birthday. He had drinks and hung out with his friends. As I walked out the door and got in the Uber with @ritzy_rina I just lost it. The tears came pouring out. It was the moment I knew… I knew I failed. I failed my marriage, myself, my children. My heart was broken into a million pieces and the walls completely caved in around me. Everything I kept bottled in poured out of my eyes in the back of this Uber. My best friend, who is a true best friend, didn’t even ask. She just began crying as well. She saw me hurt for so long and try and act like I was okay even though she knew I wasn’t okay. She felt my pain and we both just cried. The whole ride to our hotel. I never felt a hurt like this in my life. Ever. I’m not blaming all this on him. That’s not why I’m posting this. I just want men and women to both know it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to cry it out. It’s okay to not be strong all the time. It’s okay to fail. Whats not okay is to let it destroy you. You can, and you will, get back up and begin to pick up the pieces. To this day I still hurt. I still love him. I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over and I’m gonna be okay. So all of you who are struggling please know these feelings are temporary and you will get back to yourself. Time truly does heal wounds. There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back. Thank you for all your support through this hard time and a special thank you to @xdestiny_lynnx @ritzy_rina @dolceaestheticsny and @michellee_727 you guys are amazing and I can’t imagine fighting this battle without you. #90dayfiance #tlc #happilyeverafter
Ashley said that the post would be the last time she speaks about her relationship with Jay or their failed marriage. She’s leaving it all behind in 2019 as she starts fresh in the new year.