90 Day Fiance update: Kalani and Asuelu welcome second son – What did they name him?

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, who welcomed their second baby boy on Tuesday.

The pair were so excited about their new bundle of joy that they even documented the labor and delivery on video and shared much of it on their YouTube vlog.

In announcing their new bundle of joy, Kalani took to Instagram with a short clip where she exclaimed, “Our baby was worth the constractions [sic] 😝 New vlog is up now!”

In another Instagram post, Kalani shared the name of her sweet baby as well as one of his first photos. She wrote, “Kennedy with the good hair” and he does, indeed, have a nice head of thick, black hair.

From their vlog, we know that Kalani went into labor at 11 p.m. on Monday night. She shared that she labored at home from that point until heading to the hospital at 6:30 the following morning.

Kalani and Asuelu got to the hospital at 6:40 a.m. and baby Kennedy was born just a few hours later at 9:11 a.m.

Kalani also shared that baby Kennedy weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

In Kalani and Asuelu’s vlog, we can see he was here for the birth this time, something that was important to both of them. Also in the delivery room as Kalani labored was their oldest son Oliver and her sister Kolini.

Both of Kalani’s parents were on hand for the birth as well.

Check out Kalani and Asuelu’s labor and delivery vlog below to see all the sweet moments from Kennedy’s birth.

Viewers first met Kalani and Asuelu on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance when the series debuted in the fall. The pair were married in September 2018 after the arrival of their first son, Oliver.

They announced Kalani’s second pregnancy in January.