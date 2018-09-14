90 Day Fiancé Star Angela Deem’s DUI arrest reveals possible breakup with Michael — Does she have a new boyfriend?

Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé was arrested last week on DUI charges. Angela had her mugshot taken during her arrest but the biggest revelation was her relationship status with Michael.

Deem was stopped for speeding and could not produce her driver’s license at the scene.

According to a People magazine report, the 90 Day Fiancé star listed her relationship status as single.

The booking report reveals that Deem was driving almost double the speed limit at 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The 52-year-old grandmother, who was in a relationship with Michael Ilesanmi, 30, was driving a 2014 Lexus and lit up a cigarette as the police approached her vehicle.

In 90-Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Angela’s smoking habit was a point of contention in her relationship with Michael.

Angela failed a field sobriety test after the police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

As her booking report suggests, Angela is no longer engaged to Michael. The former couple met when the grandmother from Georgia was looking for love online and came across Michael from Nigeria.

Only two weeks ago, Angela Deem posted photos with another young man that seems to be her new boyfriend. The police report states that there was another passenger in the car that was not identified.

There is a 20-year age gap between Michael and Angela, which caused some issues in their relationship. Angela took frequent jabs at Michael’s masculinity while he criticized her weight and loud demeanor.

Michael noted on 90-Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that Angela appeared older and larger than in the photos when they met for the first time in Nigeria.

Fans of the series accused Michael of dating Angela for a green card while others criticized her behavior and treatment of her then-fiancé.

Angela Deem was taken to the Treutlen Probation Detention Center following her DUI arrest.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days aires on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.