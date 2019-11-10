90 Day Fiance drama: Tim Malcolm’s ex Veronica tries to check Jeniffer Tarazona

On the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Veronica seemed supportive of Tim’s relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona but now, it looks like the two may not get along.

It all started on Saturday night when Jeniffer posted a video of herself to Instagram and it looked like she was thoroughly enjoying herself. She captioned the video with a quote from Jessica Rabbit, writing, “I’m not bad I’m just drawn that way.”

It all seemed innocent enough but obviously, Tim Malcolm’s ex-fiancee Veronica didn’t see it that way.

In the comments, Veronica wrote, “What are you on?!? Hopefully Violet is with your momma or her dad tonight …”

Jeniffer was quick to respond and like many others, she wanted to know what Veronica was even talking about.

“what r u even talking about?” Jeniffer replied, followed by a laughing/crying emoji.

The drama between Veronica and Jeniffer seemed to end there. At least they stopped commenting back and forth anyway. But 90 Day Fiance fans were stunned to read Veronica’s suggestion that Jeniffer might be “on” something and quickly came to her defense.

There were suggestions that Veronica was just “looking for her 15 minutes” and others suggested that she must be jealous.

It’s not clear where Jeniffer and Tim stand currently. However, Veronica is still in his life since Tim helps to raise her daughter Chloe. If Jeniffer is still trying to make her way to America to be with Tim, Veronica questioning what she is doing and even suggesting that she might be “on” something certainly isn’t going to help the women get along.

When it comes to Tim Malcolm, he doesn’t seem to be getting in between the drama that’s brewing between Veronica and Jeniffer. We’ll just have to keep an eye out to see if anything else pops off between these two now that Tim and Jeniffer’s season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has ended. It’s not clear if they will return to film more for the franchise.