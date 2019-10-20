90 Day Fiance: Corey admits he did ‘come across as rude’ to Ronald, already made up with Tiffany

At the first 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reunion, Corey Rathgeber went low and questioned Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s relationship. It seemed that Corey was looking to deflect from his own drama by bringing up Ronald’s gambling addiction and Tiffany’s choice to move her son Daniel to South Africa to live.

That didn’t go over well with anyone. After all, Corey hasn’t exactly been the harbinger of great choices. Evelin has been accused of cheating on him repeatedly and then, at the reunion, his one friend in Ecuador admitted that he’d prefer to be Evelin’s man and hopes they could be together if Corey and Evelin ever broke up.

Corey’s commentary on Tiffany and Ronald didn’t go over well with either of them either and Tiffany quickly redirected, reminding everyone that their situation is totally different than what Corey is dealing with. After all, Ronald never cheated on her.

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are interested to know how Corey feels about what he said to stir up drama with Tiffany and Ronald.

As it turns out, Corey realizes now that what he said did “come across as rude.” He also shared that he didn’t mean for his comments to sound that way.

And while Tiffany may have called out Evelin after the show aired, Corey claims that he and his 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate are good following the show.

“Me and Tiffany are on good terms. I think she’s great,” Corey responded after a fan asked if he regretted what he said. “She understands that I was only bringing up a concern. I do respect her, Ronald, Daniel and the relationship very much. I honestly hope for the best for them.”

In another part of his Instagram Q&A, Tiffany Franco was listed among those from the TLC show that he has become friends with since filming.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.