90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days exclusive — Tim Malcolm definitely has a type and here’s proof!

On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tim Malcolm set off for Colombia to finally meet Jeniffer Tarazona in person. He was hoping that she would be the one, but so far, it looks like Jeniffer just isn’t into Tim and after throwing a drink in his face, she made it clear that she isn’t happy about any Colombian woman who may have come before her.

And while Tim did seem affected when he received a text from his ex, it’s worth noting that she and Jeniffer aren’t Tim’s only Colombian love interests. In fact, his love for Latin women is pretty obvious, if you take a look back at the women he’s dated over the years.

After doing a bit of digging and with the help of an exclusive Monsters & Critics source, we were able to uncover photos of some of Tim Malcolm’s ex-girlfriends to prove that Tim definitely has a type.

Naturally, we’ll start with Veronica, Tim’s ex-fiancee and the woman that he calls his best friend. Tim and Veronica co-parent her daughter Chloe together and get along great, but both admit they make much better co-parents and friends than lovers.

Veronica is Cuban so she qualifies as proof of Tim’s love for the Latinas. And she’s just the beginning.

As Jeniffer recently discovered on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tim definitely has a thing for Colombian women. In fact, his trip to see her was actually his fifth time flying to Colombia. When she realized that Tim just might not be over the women saved in his phone as “Mami,” she threw a beer in his face.

Here is a photo of “Mami” working the runway.

And here is another photo of Tim’s beautiful Colombian ex.

And last but not least, we have discovered another of Tim Malcolm’s Latina model girlfriends. Further proving that Tim has a type is his former flame from Honduras.

No wonder Tim went back to looking for love in Colombia after getting his heart broken by “Mami.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.