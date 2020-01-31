50 Cent inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame: Eminem and Dr. Dre showed up to support him

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson commissioned his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Thursday. Detroit rapper Eminem and hip-hop industry legend Dr. Dre showed up to give support to 50 Cent as he was being officially recognized on the Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

The 44-year-old rapper from Queens, NYC, was honored with the 2,686th star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame. 50 Cent’s star is officially located at “6250 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The W Hollywood Hotel and Hollywood Hamburger at the famous corner of Hollywood & Vine.”

The ceremony was attended by some of Jackson’s closest friends from music, television, and elsewhere.

Some of those who showed up on Thursday to support 50 Cent included his girlfriend Jamira Haines and his Power costar La La Anthony, according to the Daily Mail.

50 Cent took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate. He posed for a photo with his star:

“South Side on the map, wait till they see how I run this. Hahaha they never seen nothing like me before. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb11.”

Eminem helped to launch 50 Cent’s career

While offering remarks during the ceremony, Eminem recalled the first time he met 50 Cent in 2002. He said was impressed at first sight with 50 Cent’s “charisma and personality” which “matched the intensity of his music.”

According to Variety, an endorsement by Eminem helped to launch 50 Cent’s career. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, helped to sign 50 Cent to Shady Records under the direction of Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Eminem and 50 Cent have worked together on many successful projects over the years.

Eminem called 50 Cent one of his best friends

Eminem also talked about his friendship with 50 Cent and their relationship outside of their music profession. He said that 50 Cent was one of his best friends.

“I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world,” Eminem said, according to Variety. “He’s always been there when I needed him.”

50 Cent also acknowledged the role that Eminem and Dr. Dre played in his successful career. He said they helped start his career

“I don’t think my career would have been what it was without [their] support,” he said.

50 Cent’s entertainment career includes TV, movies

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a pioneer of contemporary hip-hop, was born in the South Jamaica neighborhood of Queens in New York City. In addition to having a hip-hop career, Jackson is also an actor, TV producer, and investor.

His first studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, was released in 2003 by Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope. 50 Cent rose quickly to become one of the best known and best-selling rappers. He won a Grammy Award, multiple Billboard Music Awards, and BET Awards.

He appeared in movies, such as Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Home of the Brave, and Righteous Kill. Jackson has also appeared on a number of television shows but is best known for playing Kanan in the Starz series Power.

In addition to his acting roles in TV and movies, he has also worked as an executive producer on TV shows, including Power.