Who is the host of the American Music Awards 2019? Singer Ciara performs and hosts AMA shows

The American Music Awards 2019 brought several stars out as performers, presenters, and award recipients on Sunday night.

Performances arrived in the early part of the show from several stars, including Selena Gomez, Thomas Rett, Lizzo, and Kesha. However, many viewers were wondering who the host was for the American Music Awards 2019 show.

Host performs after Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez opened up the American Music Awards at LA’s Microsoft Theater. After she performed a medley of several of her newest songs, it was time for the host to arrive.

However, she didn’t just come out on stage and start with some attempt at a monologue. She kept the music going.

Singer Ciara arrived down to the stage in grand fashion to give the audience a performance of her newest song. Wearing a glittery gold outfit, Ciara got the crowd on their feet to dance and cheer as she performed Melanin for them.

She's here, and ready to take the #AMAs a Level Up! It's our host, @ciara! pic.twitter.com/UT5g3wYBYA — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

This past Thursday, Ciara told ET about her new song, which also features La La Anthony, Lupita Nyong’o, and City Girls.

“It is girl power, melanin queen power happening on this record, and I’m so honored and so proud of it,” Ciara said to ET. “The energy is crazy. It’s energy, tempo, that good old 808, Miami base songs. It’s just so good. I’m excited.”

More details about Ciara

Ciara Princess Harris is 34 years old as of this past October. She’s been on the scene since 2002, and her debut album Goodies in 2004 was certified triple platinum.

Ciara went on to release several other LPs and hit singles over the years, including Ciara: The Evolution, which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard album charts.

She’s also appeared on songs by hip-hop artists Missy Elliott, Nelly, Bow Wow, and Enrique Iglesias. In 2009, she was part of a headlining tour called Jay-Z & Ciara Live.

Her newest album is her seventh for her career. Beauty Marks was released just this past May. It went as high as No. 87 on the US Billboard 200 chart and No. 6 on the U.S. Independent Albums chart.

Ciara is married to quarterback Russell Wilson. He currently plays for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. The couple has two children together, and just last week, Ciara posted a picture with her family on Instagram onboard a plane.

The AMA hosting gig wasn’t her first time as a host for an awards show. In 2016, Ciara co-hosted the Billboard Music Awards alongside hip-hop star Ludacris.

Earlier this month, Ciara appeared on the new reality music competition show called America’s Most Musical Family. She’s among the judges’ panel for the show along with David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson.

Viewers can see new episodes of the show on Nickelodeon every Friday.

The 2019 American Music Awards were presented on ABC on Sunday, November 24.