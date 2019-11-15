Who does Scooter Braun manage? Taylor Swift urges fans to contact stars he works with

Taylor Swift escalated her feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records last night with a Twitter post. The singer condemned them for allegedly not allowing her to perform her old hits at this year’s upcoming American Music Awards.

Big Machine Records, of which Borchetta is CEO and Braun owns, control the rights to six of Swift’s previous albums. According to Swift, they are refusing to allow her to perform her old hits until next year.

In the post, she condemns Braun and Borchetta for “exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.” She implored fans to intervene and pressure Braun and Borchetta into releasing control of her old hits.

She points out that Braun manages several other artists who she believes “care about other artists and their work.” Swift asked fans to reach out to these other artists for help in pressuring Braun and Borchetta.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

So who does Scooter Braun Manage?

The biggest names that Braun currently manages are Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Braun’s career took off when he started managing Justin Bieber’s career in 2008. According to the New York Times, Braun became “the defining music executive of the social media era, known for aggressive online cross-promotion between clients.”

His website lists the artists he has managed, both past and present. Since Braun lists them all together, it is tricky to tell who he is currently managing.

Asher Roth, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Tori Kelly, J. Balvin, CL, and Demi Lovato are all listed on his website as artists he has managed, among many others.

Braun posted this photo in October of himself with current charge, Colombian singer J Balvin:

And another post from October shows him pictured with Justin Bieber.

He has previously managed Kanye West and has collaborated with Usher.

Demi Lovato signed with Braun in May and has already defended the manager in connection with the Taylor Swift feud, calling him a “good man” on Instagram earlier in the year.

She had also previously posted how excited she was to be working with Braun.

Scooter Braun has also been defended online by Justin Bieber.