Watch Morris Day in outstanding performance honoring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at The Soul Train Awards

The 2019 Soul Train Awards took place last night in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It featured tributes to Yolanda Adams, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with performances for many stars both young and old to enjoy.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were given a lifetime achievement award or the Legend Award.

Boyz II Men initially led the tribute to Jimmy and Terry with a rendition of “Tender Love” followed by “On Bended Knee” and were followed by Stokley Williams leading to a very 1990s feel to the start of the Awards.

They were followed with performances by Teamarrr, followed by Yolanda Adams herself, Luke James ft. BJ The Chicago Kid, and many others.

After Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis gave their acceptance speech they were then joined by various artists, such as acts like the Sounds of Blackness, and The S.O.S. Band.

However, the house really came crashing down when they were reunited on stage with their old bandmates from The Time, Babyface and Morris Day, with Day sporting a flashy silver suit, they performed the Prince-produced song Jungle Jam. To howls of delight from the audience Day performed his signature bird dance.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share how much they loved the performance.

Morris Day is one of the smoothest men to ever exist #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/pRlUYtF9Lr — B. (@thebeedot) November 18, 2019

Fans also thought the performers had a natural swagger and coolness about them.

Now this is Show Business. Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Baby Face & Morris Day & The Time. When they leave the stage it's still smoking😉 pic.twitter.com/S6hQvhgYBs — Butch Brown7 (@Brown7Butch) November 18, 2019

Many fans also commented on how it made them sad and nostalgic for Prince.

Seeing tweets about Morris Day performing wishing Prince was still here😭.Shit still hurt😢 #SoulTrainAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/jvd0ZaNgfi — On The Show -Danai (fan account) (@Marie02434580) November 18, 2019

Many took to Twitter to share that they joined in with the dancing.

My ass is outta breath from dancing to Morris Day and the Time. 🤣🤣They still put on a hell of a show!! Makes me miss Prince even more. #SoulTrainAwards — Kahala (@iamkgrier) November 18, 2019

The general consensus was that this performance was definitely the highlight of the evening.

Best Sunday night moment audience @BET #soutrainawards dancing to #morrisday as Soul Train honors Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis tribute. Amazing!!! We all need this vibe — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) November 18, 2019

Morris Day is a musician, composer and actor, but is best known as the lead singer of The Time. He is known for having collaborated with Prince.

The awards were hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, and the Lady of Soul Award to gospel legend Yolanda Adams.