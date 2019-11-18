Home > Music

Watch Morris Day in outstanding performance honoring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at The Soul Train Awards

18th November 2019 1:12 PM ET
Morris Day at the 2019 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas
Morris Day at the 2019 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com /admedia

The 2019 Soul Train Awards took place last night in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It featured tributes to Yolanda Adams, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with performances for many stars both young and old to enjoy.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were given a lifetime achievement award or the Legend Award.

Boyz II Men initially led the tribute to Jimmy and Terry with a rendition of “Tender Love” followed by “On Bended Knee” and were followed by Stokley Williams leading to a very 1990s feel to the start of the Awards.

They were followed with performances by Teamarrr, followed by Yolanda Adams herself, Luke James ft. BJ The Chicago Kid, and many others.

After Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis gave their acceptance speech they were then joined by various artists, such as acts like the Sounds of Blackness, and The S.O.S. Band.

However, the house really came crashing down when they were reunited on stage with their old bandmates from The Time, Babyface and Morris Day, with Day sporting a flashy silver suit, they performed the Prince-produced song Jungle Jam. To howls of delight from the audience Day performed his signature bird dance.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share how much they loved the performance.

Fans also thought the performers had a natural swagger and coolness about them.

Many fans also commented on how it made them sad and nostalgic for Prince.

Many took to Twitter to share that they joined in with the dancing.

The general consensus was that this performance was definitely the highlight of the evening.

Morris Day is a musician, composer and actor, but is best known as the lead singer of The Time. He is known for having collaborated with Prince.

The awards were hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, and the Lady of Soul Award to gospel legend Yolanda Adams.