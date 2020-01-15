Twitter is furious over Pat Benatar Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub

Pat Benatar was snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Twitter is furious over it.
The six inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 are Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.
News that the successful female artist was yet again missing from the list has social media outraged. Pat is considered a trailblazer for female hard rock singers. She set a template for future women in music and not just the hard rock genre.
Pat Benatar is the pioneer of women in rock! Debuting in the late 70’s to early 80’s, her hit “You Better Run” was one of the 1st music videos on TV in 1981. She took the scene by storm! I hope that the #rockandrollhalloffame does induct @benatargiraldo soon! ❤️ Long overdue!
— JP (@jtpeter65) January 15, 2020
Pat Benatar soon began trending on Twitter as fans flocked to the social media platform to express their thoughts on the snub. One user reminded people that Benatar was the first female rock artist to appear on MTV in 1981, back when it actually played music.
The overall consensus was that considering what a pioneer for women Pat was, the fact she has been excluded from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a disgrace. There is no question she deserves to have been in years ago.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been a joke for years but it continues to show how little it even cares by snubbing actual Rock and Roll / metal artists and putting in non rock artists. Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, and Soundgarden all snubbed but Notorious B.I.G. gets in? pic.twitter.com/RNZcZBXPzw
— Will Engage 🤘☠️🖱️ (@EngageWill) January 15, 2020
It is called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so how is it the woman who paved the way for females in hard rock has never made the cut. The irony was not lost on fans, who wasted no time pointing out rap and pop artists were on the list this year.
One Twitter user said the rock & roll should be taken out of the name. It is clear anyone in music can be voted into the class, while rock & roll greats are tossed aside.
Though I’m a fan of both, the fact that Notorious BIG is a yes and Pat Benatar is a no… Can you just change the name already? You are clearly not a hall of fame for Rock and Roll… #rockandrollhalloffame https://t.co/j1yYSCwfgF
— Mike Scully (@mikescullymusic) January 15, 2020
Pat Benatar was yet again robbed of being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is an honor her fans feel she should have had years ago.
