Twitter is furious over Pat Benatar Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub

Pat Benatar was snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Twitter is furious over it.

The six inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 are Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.

News that the successful female artist was yet again missing from the list has social media outraged. Pat is considered a trailblazer for female hard rock singers. She set a template for future women in music and not just the hard rock genre.

Pat Benatar soon began trending on Twitter as fans flocked to the social media platform to express their thoughts on the snub. One user reminded people that Benatar was the first female rock artist to appear on MTV in 1981, back when it actually played music.

The overall consensus was that considering what a pioneer for women Pat was, the fact she has been excluded from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a disgrace. There is no question she deserves to have been in years ago.

It is called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so how is it the woman who paved the way for females in hard rock has never made the cut. The irony was not lost on fans, who wasted no time pointing out rap and pop artists were on the list this year.

One Twitter user said the rock & roll should be taken out of the name. It is clear anyone in music can be voted into the class, while rock & roll greats are tossed aside.

Pat Benatar was yet again robbed of being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is an honor her fans feel she should have had years ago.

What do you think of Pat being snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class 2020?