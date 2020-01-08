Mac Miller’s Circles album to be released posthumously, his family says

Mac Miller’s Circles album will be released posthumously. The late rapper’s family announced the news to his fans on Wednesday.

It was a pleasant surprise for Mac’s fans to learn he had been working on Circles, which is a companion album to his fifth album Swimming. Mac died of an accidental overdose in September 2018, one month after Swimming dropped.

Although Circles was not completed at the time of the rapper’s shocking death, thanks to a close family friend, Mac’s wish to have the album released has come to fruition. Singer, Jon Brion completed the album. He finished the project with what he and the family believe was Mac’s vision for the record.

In even more exciting news, Mac’s family will be dropping Circles on January 17, 2020.

“The act of having to write this at all feels surreal,” a statement from the family began on Mac Miller’s Instagram. “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.”

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement continued. “He had been working with Jon Brion, who, after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them.”

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

It was not an easy task for the family to go through the process of getting Mac Miller’s Circles album completed and ready for release. However, they know in their hearts he wanted the music to be heard by the world.

The family also shared there would be no further press or posting regarding the LP dropping on Mac’s personal accounts. Instead, the new social media account, @92tilinfinity, is where fans can find all information on the Circles release.

Mac’s charity The Mac Miller Fund and any other personal details about the rapper can also be found on the new account. It is the official place for fans to keep up to date on Mac’s legacy.

Mac Miller’s death still haunts his family, friends, and fans. The new album is a gift, yet also a reminder of the heartbreaking loss and a talented man gone too soon.