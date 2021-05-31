Louise Redknapp revealed as Flamingo on The Masked Dancer, shares video surprising her youngest son

Louise Redknapp is the latest celeb unmasked on The Masked Dancer. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

After a successful first two seasons of The Masked Singer in the UK, the show has given fans more by launching The Masked Dancer.

The first season premiered on May 29, 2021, and has already seen two celebrities be unmasked. Comedian Joel Dommett remains as host while professional ballroom dance Oti Mabuse joins Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross as a panelist.

As previously reported by The Sun, Jordan Banjo was the first contestant out of the competition after participating as Viper.

Last night, another celebrity was unmasked. Keep reading to find more.

Flamingo had the moves

Flamingo made their performance debut on Sunday night and danced to Patti Labelle’s legendary Lady Marmalade.

While their clue package focused a lot on presenting and fashion, it was clear that Flamingo had rhythm and experience with dancing.



Flamingo revealed to be a famous pop singer

Despite their impressive moves, it wasn’t enough to keep Flamingo in the competition.

When it was time to reveal their identity, viewers were surprised to find out that singer and fashionista Louise Redknapp was underneath the costume. The former Eternal member first rose to fame in the early ’90s and has since appeared on other shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and released her first memoir, You’ve Got This: And Other Things I Wish I Had Known, in 2021.

After her unmasking, Redknapp took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show.

“Always be yourself… unless you can be a flamingo then always be a flamingo!” she wrote. “Thanks for having me @itv @maskedsingeruk / Masked Dancer – was so much fun to get out the house and do some dancing! Thanks to all the team who work on the show and all the incredibly talented dancers and choreographers was a pleasure to work with you all.”

In the span of 12 hours, her Instagram post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

Pic credit: @louiseredknapp/Instagram

Along with posting snapshots of herself in the costume online, Redknapp also posted a video clip to Instagram and Twitter of herself watching her reveal at home with her youngest son, Beau. “I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then,” she said after her son looked surprised his mom was Flamingo.

P.s I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then 😂 Xxx 💗🦩 @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedDancerUK pic.twitter.com/RdXGZ3iPid — Louise Redknapp (@LouiseRedknapp) May 30, 2021

In a Q&A interview shared to ITV’s website, the Light of My Life hitmaker expressed why she wanted to be a part of the show, explaining, “After being in lockdown for so long, it felt like such a nice change to get out and not only dance, which is something I love, but keep fit and just thoroughly enjoy doing something fun.”

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Monday