Lizzo’s VMA 2019 performance still has people talking: Watch the video again in all its glory

If you don’t know who Lizzo is, you are living under a rock! Already a superstar and still on the rise, Lizzo showed up to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a ton of confidence and, days after the show, viewers are still talking about her.

Of course, Lizzo’s VMA performance all took place in front of a giant booty-shaped balloon and that, all by itself, was causing quite a bit of chatter across the internet.

I cannot stop thinking about and watching that Lizzo VMA performance. When she says "we deserve to feel good as hell". Like, she is an ICON. Show this performance in schools. Fuck wattle and daub. — Emer McLysaght (@EmerTheScreamer) August 28, 2019

Thank you, @lizzo for making me joy-cry today. ♥️😭 — Neko Case (@NekoCase) August 28, 2019

Lizzo — who was praised for her performance by Rihanna in a NSFW Instagram DM — performed two of her hits, Truth Hurts and Good as Hell, both from her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, with both soaring up the charts as a result.

.@Lizzo’s 2016 single, “Good as Hell” reaches an all-time peak on iTunes at #2 following her #VMAs performance. pic.twitter.com/tnL26DUKtA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2019

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are expected to battle for the #1 spot on next week’s Billboard Hot 100, as both songs are projected to top the chart. pic.twitter.com/RuBXSvPBB4 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 28, 2019

“I took a DNA test and I’m 100 percent THAT b***h,” Lizzo said as she began her MTV VMAs performance with her chart smasher Truth Hurts.

As she started, Lizzo was suited up in a pink, tan and white color-blocked and corseted blazer dress that covered a lot more skin than the red dress she stunned on the red carpet in. But that didn’t last long. No one actually expected her to perform in front of a giant inflatable booty with that much clothing on, did they?

Dancers shimmied and twerked behind Lizzo during her performance of Truth Hurts in chap-like leggings with their assets on display just like the inflatable bobbing around behind them.

Then, Lizzo yanked off the too-conservative dress she began with, revealing a neon yellow bodysuit underneath. As she walked the stage, still singing, she was flanked by dancers all decked out in their own bodysuits in a matching cloud print.

There, now that’s the Lizzo we’ve grown to know and love!

“I’m tired of the bulls**t!” Lizzo said as she took center stage. “And I don’t have to know your story to know that you’re tired of the bulls**t too!”

The crowd jumped to their feet and began to cheer.

“It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right?” Lizzo continued and the MTV VMAs audience went wild.

You can watch Lizzo’s full performance below.

For months now, Lizzo has been a growing sensation. But after her 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance, she has become a household name.

Many outlets even reported on how “brave” she was to show so much confidence in herself at the awards show. To that, Lizzo has already responded and said that she would prefer not to be called brave.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No I’m not,'” Lizzo told Glamour. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.”