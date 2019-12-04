Lil Uzi Vert teases new single and starts newest dance craze

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is ending 2019 with a bang, in preparation for big moves in 2020.

After facing issues with his record label, Lil Uzi Vert is back to release new music and catch fans’s attention once again. Although we don’t have new music yet, the rapper has given us the newest dance craze that’s taking over the internet.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Futsal Shuffle

On November 30, Lil Uzi Vert announced to fans on Twitter that he had chosen the single from his upcoming album, Eternal Atake. The song is a dance song called Futsal and the dance that goes with it is called the Futsal Shuffle. Lil Uzi Vert posted two videos of the dance; one where fans can see the dance in full-speed action and another where the dance is slowed down, so fans can learn it.

Step out Left

Step out Right

Cancel Out

REPEAT 🕺🏾🔥 Super easy !!!! Don’t Forget ALOT OF HAND 🖐🏾 MOVEMENT #FutsalShuffle 🛸 pic.twitter.com/TIRW3Ir8q0 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

The song itself has not been released yet, but it looks like Lil Uzi Vert wants everyone to know the dance first, so the new single can really take off in 2020. Since he released the dance, fans everywhere have been trying to learn the footwork. It isn’t going unnoticed, either, as Lil Uzi Vert is sharing several posts a day where fans are showing off their moves.

With the Futsal Shuffle trending, Lil Uzi Vert seems to be doing better than he was in the past. He has shared many fans’s tweets and expressed several times that he is happy to see everyone doing the dance before the song even comes out.

I appreciate everybody that’s on this #Futsalshuffle2020 wave make me feel good again 🥺. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 4, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert has expressed issues with his record label, Generation Now, for nearly all of 2019. He was supposed to release his next album, Eternal Atake, this year, but now has his sights set toward 2020. Hopefully the drama between Dj Drama and Don Cannon can be resolved so that Eternal Atake can finally be released.

Lil Uzi Vert airs out drama between Dj Drama, Don Cannon, and others

On November 28 and 29, Lil Uzi Vert went to Twitter to express frustration and air out some drama between himself and record label executives, as well as other rappers. His first target was Dj Drama, who Lil Uzi Vert advised is so broke that he needs Lil Uzi Vert to make music to pay his bills.

According to Complex, Lil Uzi Vert and Dj Drama’s relationship hasn’t been good for a couple of years. Lil Uzi Vert blames Dj Drama for blocking the release of Eternal Atake, although Dj Drama has denied these accusations. However, the rapper still says he regrets signing with Generation Now.

After Dj Drama, Lil Uzi Vert moved on to Don Cannon. The rapper expressed that he doesn’t hate Don Cannon, but that Don Cannon is fake and a snake. Lil Uzi Vert did not elaborate on this, but many believe this is due to the issues with the release of Eternal Atake.

Lil Uzi Vert also told his fans that he is not on good terms with Playboi Carti and does not speak to Kanye West, but would like to see a Sunday Service. Although he may have made the people who spoke about upset, Lil Uzi Vert still expressed his gratitude for everyone that has stayed with him this far.

I wanna let My Family know … and I say Family because all the fans left along time ago. Only Family Stays so if you stayed I’m Thankful For U … We Gonna Party so Hard In No Time #EA I LOVE YOU I SWEAR TIMES JUST BEEN CRAZY IM OKAY NOW 🙂 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 29, 2019

For now, fans are going to keep trying to Futsal Shuffle while waiting for Eternal Atake to be released. With no set date but the year of 2020, it’s up to Lil Uzi Vert to let his fans know when to expect the new album. Hopefully with the new trend taking off, fans will get to hear Futsal before the year ends.