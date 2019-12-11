J Cole Dreamville Festival 2020: Everything to know about the second annual show in Raleigh

It’s been officially announced that there will be a J Cole Dreamville Music Festival 2020, making for the second annual edition of the hip-hop star’s concert event.

The North Carolina native is set to have yet another star-powered lineup on stage to provide an entertaining show from start to finish. It comes on the heels of this past summer’s release of Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming J Cole Dreamville Festival in 2020 and when to get those tickets.

When and where is the Dreamville Festival?

The Dreamville Music Festival 2020 will come to Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6, 2020. On Tuesday (Dec. 10), the Dreamville Fest Instagram unveiled a promotional image (below) for the upcoming concert.

As mentioned, this is the return of the show after its inaugural edition took place in 2019 at Dorothea Dix Park. The first Dreamville concert was originally scheduled for 2018 but due to the severe weather from Hurricane Florence, it was postponed.

Who is performing at Dreamville 2020?

This past July, Dreamville and J Cole released the compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III. The 18-song album includes contributions from a number of artists from the label and special guests including DaBaby, T.I., Ty Dolla Sign, and Vince Staples.

It wouldn’t be surprising if some of the performers on stage for the Dreamville Festival are associated with that compilation.

So far, there’s no official lineup of who will perform at J Cole’s concert event. However, in 2019 it brought a lot of talent to the stage. Some of the artists included fellow North Carolina hip-hop star Nelly, Big Season, 21 Savage, Rapsody, J.I.D., SZA, and Teyana Taylor.

It’s unknown right now if J Cole is bringing back any of these acts for the 2020 event, although one might think Nelly could be a returning guest to hit the stage in NC. The official website will have future updates when acts are added to the lineup.

Dreamville Festival tickets, package details

Fans will be able to purchase general audience seats as well as any of the three different VIP packages. There’s a JV, Varsity, or MVP VIP Package, each with different perks included as shown below.

JV VIP Package:

Admission To Dreamville Music Fest 2020

Dedicated VIP Entrance

VIP Viewing Area

VIP Bar

Dedicated VIP Restrooms

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Varsity VIP Package:

Admission To Dreamville Music Fest 2020

Dedicated VIP Entrance

VIP Viewing Area

VIP Bar

Dedicated VIP Restrooms

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Dreamville Fest Hat

Dreamville Fest Bandana

MVP VIP Package:

Admission To Dreamville Music Fest 2020

Dedicated VIP Entrance

VIP Viewing Area

VIP Bar

Dedicated VIP Restrooms

Commemorative VIP Laminate

Dreamville Fest Hat

Dreamville Fest Bandana

Access To Premium Viewing Deck

Exclusive Super VIP Bar + Lounge Area

Exclusive Super VIP Air-Conditioned Bathrooms

Being The Real MVP

The Dreamville Music Festival tickets officially go on sale starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visit the official Dreamville website to purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.