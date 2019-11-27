GoldLink’s Mac Miller post: Anderson .Paak hits out over The Divine Feminine, Dang! claims

A beef between Anderson .Paak and Goldlink is brewing after the latter posted a tribute online to the late rapper Mac Miller which Anderson felt was disrespectful.
In an open letter posted on Instagram alongside a picture of Mac Miller, Goldlink stated that, while on tour with Mac, he played his album for the fellow rapper who he then accuses of using it as the “blueprint” for the Divine Feminine. He argues that Mac’s single Dang! feat. Anderson was ripped off from his own And After That, We Didn’t Talk album.
He went on to praise the deceased star for being “the rapper all of us wanted to be” and said he was proud of him.
Mac Miller I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled. At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life. I’ll keep it short because I want to continue our conversation for when it’s my time to go. But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you. When we were on the GO:OD AM tour, I played you my album “and after that we didn’t talk”, and you thought it was absolutely incredible. I released it under the“Soulection” label and the single for my album was called “Unique” ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time. You loved it so much that you made the entire tour party listen to it, and surprised me with a cake after my set. I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started. Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of “and after that we didn’t talk”. Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak…you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all…you never hit me. A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me. Afterwards, we seen each other at Coachella, and you put your head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me. You were the first person brave enough to openly say “he’s dope.”, and gave me a platform. That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that
Anderson .Paak, who has collaborated with both artists, leaped to Mac’s defense instantly calling out Goldlink’s post as being disrespectful.
In a now-deleted response on Instagram, .Paak also called Goldlink narcissistic and jealous. He added that, as his friend, Mac was no longer around to defend himself. As Goldlink had referred to him in the post, he felt it his duty to defend his friend.
He continued, stating that Goldlink was not the first to make an album about a relationship, and he was also not the first to collaborate with himself, however, “you are the first to disrespect my friend.”
Anderson suggested that if Goldlink thought his album was a blueprint for The Devine Feminine then where were the accolades for his album?
.Paak further added, “I’m not a tough guy, I’m not about negativity, but this bugged me bad bro.”
Anderson also accused him of backstabbing, saying that Mac had taken Goldlink on tour with him, which gave him exposure to the former’s fan base, but Anderson argues that Goldlink clearly didn’t appreciate the gesture.
Fans echoed Anderson’s assertion that he is “not about negativity” by expressing surprise that Anderson would “pick beef with anyone”.
Mac Miller died in September last year, the cause of death was reported to be an accidental overdose.