George Strait 2020 concert dates, tickets and when Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town join singer on tour

More dates have been added to George Strait 2020 concert series. The country singer is not only adding more shows to his Las Vegas residency but has scheduled an NFL stadium concert too.

George has sold out his Strait to Vegas residency for the past three years. He chooses to keep his performing schedule light, which is one reason all of his concerts sell out. The other is because he is George Strait, a.k.a. The King of Country Music.

When you hear George Strait is playing in Las Vegas..off to get some plane tickets! #DamnSTRAIT pic.twitter.com/2qaKp1KO1F — Sunshine ☀️ (@Sunshin48428202) January 22, 2020

The country star has added two new dates to his Strait to Vegas residency for a total of four concerts. George kicks off 2020 with shows at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1. Tickets for those upcoming concerts are going fast but can still be purchased via Ticketmaster.

George will be back in Vegas at the same venue on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29. Tickets for the summer shows, which go on sale on January 31, can be bought on his Strait To Vegas website. Singer and songwriter, Caitlyn Smith is slated to join George for the new dates in Vegas.

There is one concert that has country fans freaking out. George has scheduled a show for Saturday, August 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He will be joined at Vikings Stadium by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Tickets for the show also go on sale on January 31, but they need to be purchased on Ticketmaster.

George Strait | The Chairpic.twitter.com/NFoUM159l1 — Country Music Videos (@CNTRYvideos) January 17, 2020

Other acts for the stadium show will be announced later, making the stop quite the event. It has been a long time since George put on a massive show featuring multiple acts. One thing is for sure with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town joining George Strait for one show only those tickets are going to go fast.

Concert dates for George Strait in 2020 are limited. The singer retired in 2014 and since then has scaled back on performing.