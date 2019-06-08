Gee Money’s alleged killer arrested: NBA Youngboy associate charged with second-degree murder

Baton Rouge rapper Gee Money was killed in September 2017 and now, the Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest. On Friday, WAFB reports that Deandre Fields, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the investigation isn’t over yet.

Gee Money, whose real name is Garrett Burton, was gunned down on September 10, 2017 outside of his recording studio on Dallas Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the time since, there were rumblings that his death may be related to a growing feud between Gee Money and another local rapper, NBA Youngboy.

Deandre Demarcus Fields, 24, was arrested Friday, June 7 for the shooting death of 22-year-old Garrett Burton aka #darealgeemoney on Sept. 10, 2017. Fields has been booked for second degree murder. #ripdarealgeemoney pic.twitter.com/6LHWxknSqo — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) June 8, 2019

The Advocate confirmed that theory is what police believe led to Burton’s death after Fields’ arrest, as he was an associate of NBA Youngboy. They reported that the feud between Gee Money and NBA Youngboy began after the deceased rapper dissed his sister in a song. From there, the feud allegedly escalated on social media before turning violent.

Just three days after Gee Money’s death, Deandre Fields was questioned about the shooting, telling officers that he “feared retaliation” and that he left the Baton Rouge area after warning his mother to do the same.

Fields told investigators that he drove to Hammond to get gas on the night of the Gee Money shooting. However, his phone records reportedly indicated that he never was in Hammond and was confirmed to be in Baton Rouge that night instead.

Investigators also reportedly used Fields’ phone records to connect him to a group whom they believe he gave the gun used to shoot Gee Money to just hours after the rapper’s death. Just one month later, shell casings from that same gun were said to have been found at the scene of another shooting.