French Montana released from hospital just as new album Montana comes out

Hip-hop star French Montana has left the hospital just in time to celebrate his newest album release. After checking into the ICU several weeks ago, the rapper has returned home, although with strict doctor’s orders for his recovery.

As he rests up, fans are enjoying his new LP Montana, which features 20 tracks and several collaborations.

French Montana now in recovery mode

Just two weeks ago, French Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, was rushed to the ICU due to cardiac issues. Around that time, TMZ reported that the rapper was having severe stomach pains, nausea, and an elevated heart rate.

At that time, doctors didn’t know what was wrong, but they continued to monitor him and run tests.

He’d spend nine days in the ICU before being released from that unit at the end of November. That was just after Thanksgiving. Earlier this week, he officially left the hospital. Now he needs to get his rest.

Doctors told him to take it easy and spend the next month recovering in bed. That means no work, travel, or performances for 30 days, according to Page Six.

French Montana posted an image to his Instagram to let fans know he was doing fine and was ready to bless them with new music. The photo showed the rapper getting some physical fitness in with pushups while still hooked up to machines.

Before that, he also posted another Instagram update about his release from the ICU. “Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” Montana captioned a hospital photo. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana.”

The rapper will need to take it easy for now. As mentioned in the Instagram post above, his newest album was part of the hard work he put in before his health issues. That album is now officially out for everyone to enjoy.

New album Montana brings heat, guest features

On Friday, the Bronx native released his third album on Apple Music as well as other streaming platforms. Montana features 20 tracks and boasts a who’s who of guests including Drake, Gucci Mane, Quavo, Juicy J, Cardi B, and Post Malone, among others.

In all, the new LP brings 20 tracks, including previously the released No Stylist featuring Drake as well as Slide featuring Blueface and Lil Tijay. The album plays like a hip hop celebration with a variety of tracks just in time to celebrate the rapper’s hospital release.

Just today, French Montana also dropped the new music video for his song What It Look Like on YouTube.

The rapper has put in plenty of work to get the new project out, which could have also led to those health issues. He’ll now have to rest while he enjoys his latest success.

French Montana’s new album Montana is now available on the Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL platforms.