Drake gets booed off stage: What exactly happened?

Hip-hop star Drake is pretty popular worldwide thanks to his catalog of hits. However, that popularity didn’t extend to his recent surprise appearance in Los Angeles.

The rapper known for his hit songs such as God’s Plan and In My Feelings was booed off stage during an impromptu performance, making for a night he’ll probably try to forget.

Drake gets booed off stage in Dodger Stadium

The occasion was Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival taking place in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. However, when Drake got on stage and began performing, a large part of the crowd began booing him mercilessly, per Billboard’s report.

He told the crowd he was there for them adding, “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.” Unfortunately, the crowd wasn’t having it and kept up the onslaught of boos.

“It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he said before leaving the stage about 20 minutes earlier than he was scheduled to. Reportedly, Drake performed nine total songs including Going Bad, and appropriately for many crowd members, I’m Upset.

A number of videos surfaced from the painful appearance in which the hip-hop star is showered with “Boos” and “Nos” while he’s on stage.

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

It’s clearly not one of Drake’s best nights as he’s had much better receptions at other venues. However, he wasn’t exactly scheduled and it was a surprise for those attending, many of whom may have been expecting another artist.

Billboard notes that an Instagram live recording ahead of the show may have given some fake news leading to Drake’s on-stage demise. Reportedly, that Instagram post led people to believe that Frank Ocean would be a special guest performer. That could explain why Drake was met with such an unreceptive response to his performance.

The good news is Drake still has millions of fans worldwide who will probably cheer his next official performance. He’s scheduled for an appearance at the XS Encore Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30. Aubrey Graham’s certainly hoping for a much better performance to close out his year.