DJ Flume’s NSFW video: Twitter reacts to explicit Burning Man clip posted by girlfriend Paige Elkington

At the recent Burning Man in Nevada, DJ Flume performed an explicit sex act during his performance. DJ Flume’s NSFW video quickly went viral after his girlfriend Paige Elkington posted it online.

Once that happened, Twitter began to blow up with reactions to the on-stage act. That ranged from everyday Twitter users to fellow EDM DJs commenting about what they’d seen occur during his set.

What is DJ Flume’s NSFW video?

During his performance, the Australian DJ had his girlfriend Paige Elkington on stage. He proceeded to bury his face in her backside, in reference to an explicit sex act. He got the idea based on a sign a fan was holding up in the crowd. Elkington posted the explicit video online with a “Sorry mom” caption, but then deleted it.

An initial report from The Sun indicated the act was performed on a stranger. However, it was in fact, Paige Elkington and they later corrected that with a new report.

Fans horrified as DJ Flume performs x-rated sex act on a stranger live on stage https://t.co/rbbn0NcZUo — The Sun (@TheSun) September 3, 2019

However, in the modern-day of social media, as quickly as something is posted that is viral or from a well-known celebrity, there are people saving that evidence. That’s the case with DJ Flume’s NSFW video, and while it may seem like old news now, it’s still going to get sought out here or there.

Here’s a link to the video on Twitter, but keep in mind it’s “NSFW.” There were plenty of fans shocked or disgusted by the on-stage act. Here’s one such tweet:

Dj flume and that girl are pigs. And I don't even know who DJ flume

is .. all I know is he's a… Pig — #VoteBlueNoMatterWho 🌊 (@JDIYFR) September 4, 2019

There are plenty of tweets that echo the sentiments to bash the viral incident. However, some of those who went to Twitter, including fellow DJs seemed to celebrate it, though.

Twitter reacts to the explicit Burning Man clip

Fellow artist Litty Kitty is amongst those out there making music that tries new things. However, she realizes Flume is doing that live and on stage during big events to make a name for himself. She seemed supportive of the NSFW viral video.

the new Flume live show looks kinky mans not afraid to explore unknown depths — Litty Kitty (@HexCougar) September 2, 2019

Kitty wasn’t the only one to recognize the amazing things Flume is doing with his artistry.

flume: a pioneer and visionary music producer who helped bring catchy yet hard hitting, experimental electronic music to the masses also flume: 👅💦🍑 — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) September 2, 2019

There are also plenty of everyday Twitter users posting comments or memes with regards to Flume’s NSFW video clip. One of those tweets was calling out all DJs who didn’t weigh in on the NSFW video.

If you didnt tweet about flume eating ass today are you even a dj? — himacks (@himacks) September 3, 2019

The Spongebob cartoon isn’t that explicit, but it is well known for humorous memes scattered across the internet. Why not involve Patrick Star in the fun-filled antics from Flume?

DJ Flume has apparently set the bar for all DJs and everyday people now too.

so on a scale of dj khaled to flume, how big a freak are u — my name is jeff 🤙 (@jeffclowers) September 2, 2019

While the act was one that horrified many fans, it appears there are plenty out there applauding the artistry and controversy in this day and age. It remains to be seen which performer will try to one-up Flume.