Did Lil Uzi Vert cut his hair? New pic ‘without dreads’ sparks panic

Lil Uzi Vert debuted what looked like a new haircut on Sunday, causing his fans to wonder what is going on.

The Philly rapper announced he was retiring about a month ago, citing difficulties with his record label as the reason. So when the photo of his apparent haircut emerged, many were left wondering if it was proof of retirement or if the Do What I Want rapper was making a comeback.

In the photo that has Lil Uzi Vert fans talking, he is sitting for a manicure and the rapper’s signature colored dreads are gone, leaving a small afro in its place.

Lil Uzi Vert has cut off his dreads pic.twitter.com/bhtP01YMXB — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) February 24, 2019

Quickly, comments on photos of Lil Uzi Vert’s “new haircut” filled up, with many suggesting that he really is retiring after chopping his hair. Others just wanted to know if his upcoming album, Eternal Atake, will ever be released.

It didn’t take long to clear up any questions about the so-called haircut though. On Monday, the retired rapper appeared on Instagram Live and his dreads were there too, making it clear that Uzi didn’t get a haircut. Fans were happy to see him flipping those dreads around, proving that he didn’t have a new look after all.

UPDATE: UZI STILL HAS THE DREADS pic.twitter.com/jLXP6MZKnF — LUV® (@LUVisUzi) February 24, 2019

It’s not clear how the haircut photo came about, if it was Photoshopped or not, but it did have some of Lil Uzi Vert’s fans upset. Now there is hope that he will soon come out of retirement and continue making music.