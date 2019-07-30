Big Sean’s ‘Single Again’ video features Keith Powers and a ‘pregnant’ Ryan Destiny

Big Sean is back after months of silence in the wake of reports that he and Jhené Aiko were breaking up.

The Detroit native has released his Single Again music video, ahead of the highly-anticipated release of his next studio album, Don Life later in the year.

Big Sean dropped the new Single Again music video yesterday after he released the song on Friday, July 26.

The release followed the July 24 release of Overtime, his first solo single since 2017, produced Key Wane, Hit-Boy, and the Tucker Brothers.

The Single Again music video is directed by Lawrence Lamont and stars Keith Powers and a “pregnant” Ryan Destiny.

Check out the music video below:

Big Sean and Jhena Aiko breakup: Cheating rumors

Big Sean withdrew entirely from social media following cheating rumors that spread in the wake of reports that he and Aiko had broken up.

He resurfaced shortly afterwards, explaining that he was been focusing on his mental well being following his break up with Aiko.

But in April, he posted a photo of him and A$AP Rocky together in the studio, which fans took as hint that he was working on his upcoming album Don Life.

And on the night of Thursday, July 25, before he released Single Again on Friday, he tweeted a message to his fans.

“I never knew that I didn’t know how to be alone in life,” the tweet read. “I always would find so much joy n happiness in a relationship or being with friends, but I didn’t know how important it was to be in a relationship with yourself.”

He also showed appreciation to ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko, who had defended him against the cheating rumors.

.@JheneAiko I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally. You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

Is Ryan Destiny really pregnant?

The Single Again video, shot in Detroit, features the real-life celebrity couple, Ryan Destiny and Keith Power, portraying a recently separated couple.

The portrayal of Ryan in the video as pregnant sparked speculation that she is pregnant in real life.

However, there is no evidence that Ryan is pregnant in real life. Ryan and Keith were only playing a couple feuding over the cheating allegations against Big Sean.

Big Sean cautions on the power of social media

Big Sean explained in a series of posts to Twitter that the video portrays the absurdity of celebrity scandals. He said it is how people react to them and blame one party or exonerate the other when they have no reliable information or evidence to back up the stories they are hearing.

I shot this video in Detroit, hired locally in the city and we made it with good energy n all love. — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

I know what it’s like to be in social scandals where even with no information/ evidence, just people assuming will blame you and turn on you. — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

It’s something that’s been happening to black men especially forever and I wanted to touch on that n show how social media has the power to sway people’s opinion to the point of hatred. — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

This is also a video of love and a beautiful couple who has to decide is it better to be separate or understand each other’s difference be stronger from it. Played by @RyanDestiny and @KeithTPowers — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

“It’s something that’s been happening to black men especially forever and I wanted to touch on that and show how social media has the power to sway people’s opinion to the point of hatred,” he said.

“This is also a video of love and a beautiful couple who has to decide is it better to be separate or understand each other’s difference be stronger from it,” he added.

The video represents an effort by Big Sean to draw attention to how social media is able to influence public opinion, and to caution against rumor mongering on social media, especially unsubstantiated accusations of cheating.

He also draws attention to the unfair portrayal of black men.

“The visual highlights a few social issues, including social media’s ability to sway people’s opinions to the point of disharmony, the social pressures faced by Millennials and Generation Y and media coverage of the Black man,” director Lamont said. “While bringing these key issues to light, I also wanted to capture Detroit’s beautiful spirit and style.”

According to Big Sean in statement released via email, the opening sequence of the video, which shows a truck littering the streets with rose petals, is a call to people to “wake up and smell the roses” rather than focus on the endless tattle on social media.