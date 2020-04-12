Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert: How to watch online as singer performs at Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy

Talented Italian opera singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform an Easter Concert 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many viewers will be able to watch it online as Bocelli sings several classic songs as part of an Easter celebration.

Here are more details about the event and also how to watch the Andrea Bocelli Easter concert online.

What is the Andrea Bocelli Easter concert?

Social distancing, canceled events, and isolation have made it difficult for people to enjoy being together for the holiday.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across Italy, it’s meant closing down public and live masses.

That’s been the case across other areas of the United States as people are following the stay at home orders and social distancing during the pandemic.

However, Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert should make everyone’s Easter that much brighter.

The 61-year-old opera singer will perform from his home country of Italy on Sunday. Bocelli will sing at Buono Cathedral in Milan backed by just the cathedral organist Emanuele Vianel in an empty church.

Bocelli will perform the classic songs Ave Maria, Domine Deus, Sancta Maria, Panis Angelica, and Amazing Grace.

#MUSICFORHOPE will be a unique and inspiring performance by invitation of the City and of the Duomo Cathedral of Milan. Those of you fortunate enough to have visited this incredible landmark will know its beauty well. set your reminder on @YouTube: https://t.co/bAZZGFpKKF pic.twitter.com/4qXLBBv4Ht — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 8, 2020

Andrea Bocelli told NBC News that he sees this event as less of an Easter concert and more of a collective prayer event.

“I will go there to pray, and I’d like to think that everyone listening to me sing can pray with me,” Bocelli said.

“I chose some of the most beautiful pieces of sacred artists and I will sing this kind of music,” he added.

Bocelli, has been blind since age 12 due to a football accident. He has gone on to have a brilliant career. The singer is known worldwide for his abilities, having recorded 15 solo studio albums and nine complete operas as just part of his resume.

In addition to his solo work, he’s performed or recorded songs with Celine Dion, jazz singer Al Jarreau, Ariana Grande, and Mary J. Blige. In 2017 he recorded Perfect Symphony with Ed Sheeran, while 2018 brought a collaboration called If Only with Dua Lipa.

How to watch Andrea Bocelli Easter concert online

The Andrea Bocelli Easter concert will be free of charge for all viewers with internet access. Bocelli’s show will begin live streaming at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday (April 12).

Enjoy the free concert through the embedded YouTube video below as Bocelli blesses the holiday with his beautiful music.

Alternately visit the YouTube link here, or use the YouTube app/channel on compatible devices.

Those include iOS and Android, along with streaming devices such as smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Chrome.