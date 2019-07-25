Zombieland 2 Double Tap trailer: New cast members, release date details

A brand new trailer arrived on Thursday for the upcoming Zombieland sequel. It features the original returning cast members along with several surprising new additions.

Here’s a look at the Zombieland 2: Double Tap trailer along with who’s in the cast and when the highly anticipated sequel will debut in theaters.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap trailer brings back familiar foursome

The new Zombieland 2: Double Tap trailer debuted on July 25 via social media with plenty of hype surrounding it. The original movie featured a cast full of award-nominated and winning actors. That included the main star Woody Harrelson, along with Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin.

They’re all back for the sequel, which is great news for fans. However, they’ve grown up even more in their lives.

In particular, it appears the new plot may focus on Breslin’s character growing up and wanting to get away from the rest of them. That appears as if it causes some dangerous situations. There are also new characters joining the mix, which could make for some interesting dynamics.

To the tune of by Ice Cube’s Click Clack – Get Back!, the group is taking the fight to zombies once again. Check out the full Zombieland: Double Tap trailer below.

The original Zombieland came out back in 2009 and focused on the survivors of a post-apocalyptic world involving zombies. Eisenberg’s Columbus ended up meeting three strangers along his journey and they bonded as they fought off the threats as best they could. The movie received rave reviews from critics and audiences, with a 90 percent critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the new film, the original group moves to the heartland. There will be growing pains amongst them, as well as more evolved zombies to battle. There’s also the arrival of all the new characters who get involved in the adventure. Based on the trailer, viewers are in for another entertaining and hysterical take on zombie films.

Zombieland Double Tap cast members

As mentioned, Harrelson’s Tallahassee, Eisenberg’s Columbus, Stone’s Wichita, and Breslin’s Little Rock all return from the previous film. The trailer also showed off several of the new Zombieland 2 cast members.

Actress Zoey Deutch will play Madison and Avan Jogia plays Berkeley. Fans of Marvel’s Netflix universe may have recognized actress Rosario Dawson in the trailer too. She’ll play a character named Nevada. Also credited with roles are Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Luke Wilson.

But is Bill Murray in the new Zombieland 2: Double Tap? You bet he is, and his good pal Dan Aykroyd is also in the sequel. They’ll portray “fictionalized versions of themselves” in the new zombie movie. Ghostbusters and SNL fans will certainly be happy to see them on screen again.

Official Zombieland 2 release date

Just a few weeks after the horror sequel IT: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters comes the Zombieland 2: Double Tap release date. That gives horror fans a few intriguing new entries in the genre to check out, although based on the previous Zombieland, it’s more humor and less horror.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap has an official release date of October 18, 2019, in theaters everywhere.