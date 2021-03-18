What did the Knightmare ending mean in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Knightmare scene. Pic credit: Warner Bros

One of the most interesting changes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was bringing in Joker to the movie.

This seemed strange when it was announced since Joker had nothing to do with the story and seemed like an addition that would bring nothing new.

However, it turned out that the Joker scenes were meant to tease things to come and were set up to show what Snyder had planned for the future.

This was the equivalent of a post-credit scene, although it was all part of the regular movie.

Spoilers follow for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

What happened in the final scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The final scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League had nothing to do with the movie’s story but were instead tied into visions that both Bruce Wayne and Cyborg had.

This is the Knightmare scene.

Zack Snyder had plans to make a Justice League trilogy. This was teased first in Batman V Superman when Flash raced back in time to warn Bruce about something concerning Lois Lane.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Cyborg had a vision when he first touched the Mother Box and saw Aquaman and Wonder Woman both dead. Then, later in the movie, Bruce spoke to Diane about the Flash vision and thought it was a dark warning.

The final scene, which was another Bruce Wayne nightmare, showed what this was all about.

Lois Lane died and Superman turned evil. He sided with Darkseid and helped conquer Earth. The remaining heroes and villains then teamed up to fight back.

This included Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Mera, Deathstroke, and Joker.

Then Superman landed and a battle was about to start when Bruce Wayne woke up. He was then visited by Martian Manhunter, who said he was there to help fight from now on.

What Justice League’s final scene meant

Zack Snyder had plans for three movies.

In the second Justice League movie, things go bad for the Justice League and Superman turns into a villain. In the Knightmare timeline, he would help destroy the world, and the heroes and villains had little chance to stop him.

This was all supposed to lead to the third movie where the surviving Justice League members had to figure out a way to fix what they screwed up and stop Superman from turning evil. That includes the scene where Flash ran back in time to warn Bruce Wayne.

As it is, the ending of the movie was to do two things. Offer a cliffhanger with hints of things to come and bring Martian Manhunter into the mix.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.