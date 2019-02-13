Yesterday movie release date 2019: When does Danny Boyle’s ‘no Beatles’ film come out?

Yesterday is a brand new movie, which will be released later this year. Pic credit: Etalon Film

Yesterday is a brand new movie by Danny Boyle. The movie is a comedy with a heavy music influence, and fans of The Beatles can enjoy the movie in theaters later this year.

The plot of the movie is adorable and hilarious. Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, has almost given up on a career in music when he’s suddenly struck by a bus after a worldwide power outage.

When he wakes up, he learns that he’s not only missing his two front teeth but the world never learned about The Beatles and has never heard their music. They simply never existed.

This gives him a chance to play their music and influence people around the world, and the music he personally loves is now his gateway to success.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Jack Barth and Richard Curtis.

Other than Himesh Patel, the movie also stars Lily James, Ana de Armas, Kate McKinnon, Lamorne Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sophia Di Martino, Joel Fry, Camille Chen, and Alexander Arnold. Sheeran and Fry have previously worked together on Game of Thrones.

The movie trailer is causing some questions about the concept of the movie, including whether The Beatles actually do exist in the movie, or whether they never existed at all in the universe.

Is it explained, in YESTERDAY, whether the Beatles *did* exist in the universe of the film & were suddenly erased from collective memory, or whether they never existed in the film’s universe & were somehow implanted into the protagonist’s consciousness from a parallel dimension? — Maddie Whittle 🤷‍♀️ (@maddiewhittle) February 13, 2019

Based on the movie’s poster, it seems that everyone did know The Beatles prior to the worldwide blackout, but now only Jack knows them and their music.

However, music lovers are excited to see this new movie to celebrate a brand and the music that defined a generation.

I’m really looking forward to the movie, Yesterday. Not only because of my love for The Beatles, but because of my strong hatred of today’s music industry, which is gonna get bitchslapped by this movie! — Zack Codso (@zackcodso) February 13, 2019

Yesterday is set to be released on June 28, 2019.