Wonder Woman 1984’s new bad guy Maxwell Lord is The Mandalorian

Wonder Woman 1984 has come out in theaters, and there are two bad guys this time around, as she has to battle the power-hungry Maxwell Lord and the envious Cheetah.

While it is easy to recognize Cheetah as Kristen Wigg of Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters fame, it is a little harder to recognize who plays Lord, even though he is the star of the most popular television show at the end of 2020.

Who is Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984?

Maxwell Lord is a character straight out of the comics, although he was changed up quite a bit in Wonder Woman 1984.

In both the comics and the movie, Max Lord is a power-hungry man who is willing to do anything to get what he wants in the world.

In the comics, he is the man who took control of a satellite system known as Brother Eye that Batman created and used it to take control of much of the world around the time of the OMAC Project and Infinity Crisis.

In the comics, Maxwell Lord took control of Superman and was using him to destroy the world. When Wonder WEOman used her lasso of truth and asked him if he would ever stop, and he said no, she had to kill him to save the world.

It was a controversial event that sent Diana into a bad place and changed how many people looked at her.

Thankfully, Wonder Woman 1984 chose not to go dark, but Maxwell Lord was still a villain that was almost impossible to beat and one that pushed Wonder Woman to the limit.

Who played Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984?

As for who played Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, it was an actor named Pedro Pascal, and the entire world should know him by now.

Pedro Pascal also plays Din Djarin, a man many know as Mando in The Mandalorian. When he isn’t trying to take over the world in Wonder Woman 1984, he has spent the last two years trying to save Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian.

Pascal has been eating since 1996 and has had a few big stops along the way.

He was Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones and Javier Pena in the Netflix crime series Narcos.

He also had some big stops on the big screen, including Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 2 in 2018 and the comic book adaptation Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters now and is also streaming on HBO Max for the next 31 days.