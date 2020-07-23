Narcos: Mexico Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

We’ve now had two seasons of Narcos: Mexico following three seasons of the original Narcos, but fans want more.

Careful: Spoilers for Narcos: Mexico season 2 ahead.

The second season hit our Netflix screens in February 2020 and continued the story of the emerging drug trade in 1980s Mexico. However, that story is far from over, and we can reasonably expect there to be plenty more seasons to come.

Season 2 concluded with Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the leader of the Guadalajara cartel and founder of the Mexican drug trade, languishing in prison after being arrested for murdering DEA Agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena).

There was also a particularly angry exchange between Gallardo and DEA Agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy), which subsequently led many fans to wonder what comes next?

So will there be another season? Probably.

Is there going to be a season 3 of Narcos: Mexico?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not there’ll be any new episodes. However, there are several factors and events which suggest a third season is in the works.

It’s just that Netflix hasn’t confirmed it yet.

For one thing, Netflix would be crazy not to commission more of this brilliant show. It has been an absolute hit with fans right across the globe and has proved a good earner for the streaming service.

Showrunner Eric Newman recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to make more.

He said: “As I always say, we’ll go on as long as they let us and as long as the drug war rages — which, as you know, there is no end in sight.”

He also added that he has an idea of where he wants to go with the story.

“I would be lying if I said I hadn’t put quite a bit of thought into where we would go. I’ve always had a pretty fair idea at where we end up. That’s about all I can say about season three.”

There was also a recent Rolling Stone interview with musician Bad Bunny, who claimed he’d been called away to Mexico to start filming for the third series of Narcos.

The musician said it was subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, perhaps the most significant indicator of a third season comes from the Radio Times, who have reported that a casting call has gone out from the producers.

When is Narcos: Mexico season 3 likely to come out?

It’s pretty much impossible to predict when a third series might reach our screens. The aforementioned COVID-19 pandemic has played absolute havoc with TV production and scheduling.

There was a fourteen-month gap between Season 1 and 2, which means we could be looking at April 2021 as a potential date. However, with no sign of the pandemic easing, we could be looking at least another six months after that; maybe much more.

What will Narcos: Mexico season 3 be all about?

Gallardo is behind bars, but he, prophetically, warned Breslin that the drug trafficking wouldn’t end there. In fact, it’s well known the real Gallardo continued to do business from within his prison cell.

However, from a TV plot point of view, we can expect to see a new generation of drug dealers on the scene next season.

Newman has said he can’t say much about what will happen in season 3, but he has given us some hints. The splintering of Gallardo’s organization led to smaller groups battling for control, which led to the first of the Mexican drug wars.

Therefore as the show heads into the 1990s, we can expect increasing violence as the Sinaloa cartel, the Juarez cartel, the Gulf cartel, the Arellano-Félix cartel slug it out with each other.

Either way, Newman has promised us increasing violence and chaos.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 cast updates

Once again, there have been no announcements about potential cast members for the third season. However, just like with the future plot, we can make educated guesses, particularly as the story is based on real-life characters.

It’s unclear if Diego Luna will be returning as Gallardo. The character is incarcerated, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never see him again, although it does suggest a reduced role.

Luna, himself, seemed to suggest he wouldn’t be reappearing when he spoke to IndieWire recently.

When asked about returning, he said: “Not for now, not for now, no, no, no. At the beginning, it was fun, but then it became really heavy for me.”

Rafa Caro Quintero (Tenoch Huerta), Don Neto (Joaquin Cosio), and Isabella (Teresa Ruiz) are all also in prison, so we probably also won’t see much of those guys anymore.

We can expect to see a lot more of Flavio Medina, who should be returning as Juan Abrego of the Gulf Cartel. Abrego was a key figure in the Mexican drug trade right up until the 2000s.

Alejandro Edda has been cast as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. While the Sinaloa cartel leader’s heyday is still at least two decades away, it’s probable that we will be able to see his rise to prominence throughout the rest of the show.

The fictional role of DEA agent Walt Breslin also looks set to continue for the time being.

The first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico are currently available to stream on Netflix.