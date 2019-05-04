Who plays Carole Ann Boone on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile? Actress Kaya Rose Scodelario portrays Ted Bundy’s wife

Actress Kaya Rose Scodelario plays Ted Bundy’s wife Carole Ann Boone in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which is now available for streaming.

Carole Ann Boone was Bundy’s wife from 1979 to 1986.

In the movie, Bundy, serving as his own lawyer during the Chi Omega trial, takes advantage of a Florida law which makes any marriage declaration in a court of law before a judge valid. He proposes to Boone during the 1979 Chi Omega trial, which focused on Bundy’s murder of girls in the Chi Omega sorority house at the Florida State University, and she accepts.

However, in real life, the marriage proposal actually happened during the Kimberly Leach trial in 1980 for Bundy’s murder of a 12-year-old girl.

If you have seen Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and have wondered who Kaya Rose Scodelario – the actress who portrays Carole Ann Boone – is, or in which film you have seen her before, here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Kaya Rose Scodelario?

Kaya Rose Scodelario was born Kaya Rose Humphrey on March 13, 1992, to Katia Scodelario and Roger Humphrey in Haywards Heath, Sussex, England. Her mother Katia is Brazilian and of Italian and Portuguese descent, while her father Roger Humphrey, who died in November 2010, was English.

Due to the circumstances of her mixed descent, she is fluent in English as well as in Brazilian Portuguese.

She became interested in pursuing an acting career when she was only 14 years old and got her first acting role in the UK TV series Skins (2007-2013). Despite having no acting experience or training, she auditioned for and got the starring role of Effy Stonem in Skins.

She dated Skins co-star Jack O’Connell while filming the series. Their relationship ended in 2009 and she began dating Elliott Tittensor. She stood by him during the time he was arrested for hitting someone and for driving an uninsured car. She and Tittensor share a tattoo that reads, “Our love is unique.”

However, in April 2014, she began dating co-star Benjamin Walker during the shooting of the film The King’s Daughter. Scodelario plays Marie-Josephe D’Alember, while Walker plays Yves De La Croix in The King’s Daughter.

Scodelario and Walker became engaged in December 2014 and got married in December 2015. The couple had a son in November 2016.

She made her feature film debut in the science fiction movie Moon (2009), playing Eve opposite Sam Rockwell as Sam Bell.

She also played Tasha in Shank (2010) and appeared as Peshet in Clash of the Titans (2010).

She played Cathy in Wuthering Heights (2011).

She has appeared in multiple music videos by Plan B, including Stay Too Long (2009), Love Goes down (2010), She Said (2010), and Writing’s on the Wall (2011). She also appeared in The Ruskins’ musical video for Old Isleworth (2010) and Robbie Williams’ Candy (2012).

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently streaming on Netflix.