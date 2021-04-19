Who are the Shang-Chi villains in the new Marvel trailer?

Simu Liu andFlorian Munteanu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Pic credit: Marvel

The new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is promising a showdown between the titular hero (Simu Liu) and his criminal father, Wewung aka the Mandarin (Tony Leung).

But the new Marvel film also promises top-notch action with some other villains gathered from the comic books and adds more spark to the already exciting film.

Here’s a quick look at Razor Fist, Death Dealer, and the other foes who will clash with Shang-Chi.

Who is Razor Fist?

With one of the most self-explanatory names in Marvel Comics, there have actually been three men known as Razor Fist in Marvel Comics.

The first was William Young, a mercenary who had his hands surgically outfitted with giant razor blades. He clashed with Shang-Chi before being shot dead by his own employer’s bodyguards. Doctor Doom later used robot versions of him against Shang-Chi.

Douglas and William Scott later took on the name, the brothers using the clever idea of pretending to be only one person to lure opponents into an ambush. They even went so far as to each have one hand cut off and replaced with a blade.

William was killed, and Douglas had his other hand replaced to go after Shang-Chi. He often pops up as a thug for hire in various super-villain teams and occasionally clashes with Shang.

The movie has Razor Fist played by Florian Munteanu, who seems to have only one blade for a hand and engages in a fight with Shang-Chi on a bus.

Who is Death Dealer?

Death Dealer in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Pic credit: Marvel

The figure in the Kubaki-like mask attacking Shang-Chi in one scene is Death Dealer.

In the comics, Li Ching-Len was an MI-6 agent who aided Shang-Chi in his battles against his criminal father, Fu Manchu. But Li turned on Shang to reveal he had been a double agent for Fu Manchu all along. Taking on the name Death Dealer, he would clash with Shang several times.

In one battle, Shang knocked Li into a fire where he was burned alive. Li’s son would take on the identity to seek revenge, but Shang spared his life, telling him to let this vendetta end before it destroyed him.

Death Dealer is seen briefly, and it’s notable that the actor playing them has yet to be identified.

The movie will have Fala Chen as a character named Jiang Li, an agent aiding Shang. The similar name and background hints Jiang may end up being Death Dealer in disguise.

Who is Xialing?

Meng’er Zhang as Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Pic credit: Marvel

While she may not seem a villain yet, the character of Xialing could turn out to be a more sinister force.

The comics version is named Fah Lo Suee and later renamed Zheng Bao Yu. She is Shang’s sister, who at first was a loyal aide to their father, Fu Manchu. She attempted to usurp his power which led to her being exiled.

For a time, Fah seemed to lean toward being heroic to help Shang-Chi but eventually turned back into a criminal trying to set up her own empire.

Besides being an expert martial artist, she is a skilled hypnotist to create a force of sleeper agents worldwide.

The movie has Xialing, played by Meng’er Zhang, likewise helping Shang-Chi against their father and the pair fighting side by side.

However, like the comics, it’s possible that Xialing merely wants to defeat Wenwu so she can take over the Ten Rings herself and could be the secret villain of the film.

A few characters are yet to be revealed in this trailer (such as the rumors of infamous talking dragon Fing Fang Foom), but these three foes alone will give the Master of Kung-Fu a major challenge on the big screen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiering September 3.