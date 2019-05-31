What’s next after Toy Story 4? Onward is magical journey unlike other Disney/Pixar films

Disney and Pixar have been working so hard promoting the fourth chapter in the Toy Story series that they have barely mentioned anything about the film that comes next. However, the studios have now released a new teaser trailer for Onward and it looks great. The upcoming animated feature also has different creatures not usually found in a Disney work like unicorns, elves, dragons and more.

The full story of exactly Onward is about isn’t entirely clear as of yet but here is what we know so far. Onward set in a fantasy world, only this world has been modernized just like our own.

Neighborhood unicorns knock over trash cans, elves own dragons as pets and mermaid lounge in backyard pools. Not exactly as magical as we normally think.

Within this world live two teenage elf brothers, Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) set out to embark on a new adventure. While the teaser trailer doesn’t explain what that mission actually is, the press release explains that the two go out to see if there is still a little magic left in this new modern world. Ian says that they are going on an errand while Barley says it’s a quest.

Presented by the team behind Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University, Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae. In addition to Holland and Pratt, a number of other celebrities have offered their voices as well including Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Onward is expected to come to theaters on March 6, 2020.