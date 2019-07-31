Watch The Irishman trailer starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

On July 31, the newest Martin Scorsese movie trailer officially arrived online with The Irishman. The film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, is already getting a lot of buzz just off the plot, director, and three cast members. Here are more details about The Irishman trailer, cast, plot details, and when it arrives in theaters.

The Irishman trailer reunites star actors, Scorsese

The Irishman will feature an ensemble cast of De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci in a brand new gangster-themed film from the legendary Martin Scorsese. In the movie trailer below, viewers see interactions involving De Niro and Pesci in a reunion from their previous Scorsese films.

The acting duo appeared together in the classic movies Goodfellas and Casino. Pesci actually came out of his acting retirement to star in this new film.

De Niro has appeared in a number of other Martin Scorsese films over the years and this will make the ninth collaboration involving the two. Other projects involving De Niro and Scorsese included Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Cape Fear.

Al Pacino is also part of the cast and is reunited with Robert De Niro. They appeared in three other films together with The Godfather Part II, Heat, and Righteous Kill.

Check out the official teaser trailer for the new movie below via YouTube video.

One other interesting tidbit about the team involved in this film is that Martin Scorsese has never directed a movie involving Al Pacino until this.

Also among The Irishman’s cast are Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

What is The Irishman movie’s plot and release date?

The Irishman follows a story involving Frank Sheeran, who is a World War 2 veteran. During his time in the war, he honed his killing skills and translated that into a post-war career as a hitman for the mob.

The film has Sheeran reminiscing years later about some of those “moments and hits that defined his mob career.” One of those moments included him playing a role in the disappearance of former International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa in 1975. Hoffa also happened to be among Sheeran’s friends.

It’s an intriguing story and just based on who’s directing along with the cast involved, this looks like another one that could be among many awards categories.

Back in the day, there wasn’t an American alive who didn’t know who Jimmy Hoffa was. pic.twitter.com/ykXYXGGXa6 — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) July 31, 2019

The Irishman was purchased by Netflix for over $100 million. The expectation is it will eventually make it onto the streaming platform for viewers to watch. Ahead of that, it will hit theaters in a wide release. That official release date will be Friday, September 27, 2019.

