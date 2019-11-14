The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run trailer features Keanu Reeves and a trip to The Lost City of Atlantic City after Gary is snailnapped

The official trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has been released. The upcoming 3D animated fantasy comedy, based on the beloved animated TV series, is the third movie in the SpongeBob SquarePants film series.

The first film in the series, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, was released in 2004, while the second film in the series, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, was released in 2015.

Trailer

Check out the first trailer for the upcoming movie below. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is a 3D animated movie.

The trailer shows how SpongeBob met his beloved pet, Gary the Snail, at Camp Coral. But Gary gets snailnapped and the distraught SpongeBob recruits his dimwitted friend Patrick to help him find his missing pet. The two set out on an adventure during which they meet Keanu Reeves’ character, Sage, who is a head floating in the middle of sagebrush.

We later see SpongeBob and Patrick in The Lost City of Atlantic City.

Release date

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is currently scheduled for release on May 22, 2020.

Production

The movie, based on the animated TV series created by Stephen Hillenburg, is produced by Ryan Harris. It is directed by Tim Hill, who also writes with Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Michael Kvamme.

The production companies involved in the movie are Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, and United Plankton Pictures. The movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Cast

Tom Kenny reprises his role as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail. Other voice actors expected to reprise their roles are Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Clancy Brown as Eugene Krabs, Doug Lawrence as Sheldon Plankton, and Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks.

Keanu Reeves will play Sage. Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, and Snoop Dogg will also play voice roles in the film.

Plot

The film follows SpongeBob and Patrick on an adventure to find Gary the Snail after he is snailnapped. The quest takes them to The Lost City of Atlantic City, which offers distracting pleasures such as ice cream, candy, churros, and gambling.