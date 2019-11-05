The Banker movie: True story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris comes to Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is continuing to bring out new content in an effort to keep pace with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. That includes more than just series like The Morning Show or See, but also movies. The Banker movie will be based on the true story of Bernard Garret and Joe Morris and will be showing in theaters and on Apple TV Plus in the near future.

The Banker trailer video arrives

Apple TV’s YouTube channel released the official movie trailer for The Banker on Nov. 4. The new film stars several actors known most recently from Marvel’s Avengers movies with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson heading up the cast. The Banker is inspired by a true story about businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson).

The two African American entrepreneurs came up with a plan to become bank owners and lend money to other African Americans in a time where it was considered unfathomable by many individuals. Along the way, they deal with the challenges of trying to carry out their plans involving the racially oppressive establishment in the 1960s.

As Apple tweeted out with the trailer, “They built an empire like nobody’s business.”

That’s a key plotline as “nobody” knew they were the men behind the empire, at first. They posed as a janitor and chauffeur while getting someone else to do the buying who would “fit the part” of the times for the men they were trying to buy from.

Here’s the official trailer, as released on November 4, via the Apple TV YouTube video channel.

Also shown in the trailer above is Nicolas Hoult as Matt Steiner a Caucasian that Jackson and Mackie involve in their plan to take over traditionally white-owned real estate and banks. Nia Long plays Eunice Garrett, the wife of Anthony Mackie’s character.

The movie will bring the elements of comedy and drama with it as the Garrett and Morris attempt to become two of the top real estate owners in the United States. It will also examine the pitfalls that arrive with their hidden success upon exposure.

When and where to watch The Banker movie

The film will get a world premiere on November 21 at AFI Fest and then will be released in theaters. According to the trailer, the movie is going into theaters on December 6.

That gives it just two weeks ahead of the other major releases including Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats starring Taylor Swift. It also gives Apple their first major entry into theaters to compete with Netflix and Amazon who have been a bit ahead of them on that front.

Netflix is releasing its latest potential entry into the Oscar nominees with The Irishman this coming Friday. It goes onto the Netflix streaming service a few weeks later. They previously released Roma to critical acclaim and several award wins and it went onto their streaming service shortly ahead of the Oscars.

You can watch Apple TV+ shows and movies at https://t.co/2SghVmtnlC. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 1, 2019

Amazon also released Manchester by the Sea which did quite well during awards season several years ago. Now it appears that Apple TV is looking to do the same with The Banker movie. Time will tell if they have a hit on their hands with the awards committees but it also goes onto their new Apple TV Plus service in late January.

See The Banker in theaters on Friday, December 6 and Apple TV Plus on January 31, 2020.