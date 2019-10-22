Star Wars trailer reaction: Fans react to emotional last Skywalker saga footage

The final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer officially debuted on Monday night and with it came plenty of emotions for fans new and old. The footage gave viewers an indication of what’s in store for the last part of the Skywalker saga and that appears to be an emotional finish for a journey that spanned four decades.

As expected, there was a range of Star Wars trailer reactions from fans, capturing everything from sadness over the end to optimism for a well-made conclusion to the series.

Final Star Wars trailer shows emotional scenes

Monday Night Football brought the new trailer to the masses just as tickets went on sale for the upcoming film. While Rey continues to be at the forefront of the story, this movie will hit home for plenty of viewers.

It’s Episode 9 in a nine-part journey which ultimately began with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia in 1977. That means a bittersweet end for many longtime fans, some of whom enjoyed the new trilogy and others who loathed it.

That said, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer not only shows some amazing visuals in terms of space battles, potential lightsaber duels, and new territories but also quite a few emotional scenes.

Fans react to final Star Wars trailer

Fan reaction for The Rise of Skywalker’s final trailer included those who continue to cast their doubts on what’s in store based on the previous two films. In particular, a large number of fans were turned off by The Last Jedi and it’s seeming disconnect from The Force Awakens, or previous concepts in the saga.

However, others seem excited about what’s to come, mostly because JJ Abrams and company continue to dig in the crates for fan service. That includes bringing some more throwbacks from previous films.

absolutely no one:

literally not a single soul:

me: [whispering] that’s lando calrissian pic.twitter.com/JgD1YMwzg0 — spooKTy 👻 (@ktmob_) October 22, 2019

Rey meeting Palpatine was by far the best part of the trailer for me… I cannot wait for this confrontation!! pic.twitter.com/1w7023B7IW — 🇨🇦 Ajay 🎃 (@SWBFExpress) October 22, 2019

I was only somewhat hyped for #RiseofSkywalker , until this shot of the throne room from ROTJ appeared in the final trailer.. Now So Mega Hyped!!!! pic.twitter.com/oP32zbbcQm — WoWHuntress *Spoopy Halloween All* (@DwarvenHuntress) October 22, 2019

The movie has yet to hit theaters but it’s already bringing the waterworks for many fans. In particular, a few scenes stood out that really got to viewers. One of those involved C3PO delivering an emotional line that drives the point home that this is the endgame for Skywalker saga.

good morning I woke up and remembered C3PO saying he’s taking one last look at his friends pic.twitter.com/50eJAOLig3 — kennedy (@spacepoe) October 22, 2019

“taking one last look at my friends.” THEY’VE BEEN MY FAMILY FOR SO LONG I DON’T KNOW HOW TO EVEN BEGIN TO SAY GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/ecm2Ew7B6N — tasnim (@louiscomet) October 22, 2019

when c3po says he wants to take a last look at his friends pic.twitter.com/dIq5nnH8Su — pete ✌🏻 (@spideylovebot) October 22, 2019

Others reacted to the voiceover lines from classic characters Luke and Leia or a scene of Rey hugging the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia. The Skywalker family reminded everyone that the Force is strong and that this will conclude their saga.

Luke saying “The Force will be with you” and Leia saying “Always” is reason # 1 of why I’m crying #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/k0miA0ME0q — bella🎃 (@reysponcho) October 22, 2019

New Rise of Skywalker trailer Luke: The Force will be with you … Leia: …Always Me: pic.twitter.com/BLIVlpCeOb — Yeezy. (@CrazyCretney) October 22, 2019

Anyone else still having Star Wars Feelings™️ this morning? pic.twitter.com/mP5fyUgCgQ — Del Rey Books (@DelReyBooks) October 22, 2019

In general, the biggest reaction from fans came in terms of the ticket pre-sales. Per Deadline’s report, the tickets which went on sale last night nearly doubled the pre-sales numbers that Avengers: Endgame had ahead of its release earlier this year. That seems to indicate there are at least a few moviegoers out there who are ready to get to the theater ASAP with their boxes of tissues in hand.

But I thought #StarWars was ruined by The Last Jedi and no one was ever going to see another Star Wars movie ever again? Huh. Weird. https://t.co/A1Lqu7uoap — SpaceMonkeyHex 🎃 (@SpaceMonkeyX) October 22, 2019

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.