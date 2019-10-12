Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – New images released featuring the Knights of Ren, Lando Calrissian, and more

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is just a few months away. It is the final entry in the Skywalker Saga and fans are eager to see how it all plays out.

Until the movie finally hits theaters, Star Wars fans will be consuming all they can when it comes to promos and sneak peeks.

Recently a batch of new images made the rounds via the Topps trading card app and some of those character standees. We get a good look at some of the characters such as Rey, Poe, Finn, the Knights of Ren, and more.

New official pictures of The Rise of Skywalker released by Topps pic.twitter.com/ym0KdZoZAV — Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Archive (@sw_archive) October 6, 2019

For those who are unfamiliar with these enigmatic characters who are the Knights of Ren, they are an order of mysterious elite characters that are part of a new generation of Dark Force users. They are neither Jedi or the Sith and they serve as Kylo Ren under the command of the New Supreme Order.

Each of these knights has fighting skills and martial prowess that are without equal. They are also each armed with a unique weapon that specializes in either long-range or close quarter combat.

More information about them is scarce and many are hoping to find out more once the movie is released through books, television shows, and animated series. These characters should be popular cosplays during the 2020 convention circuit.

We also get a good look at the always dashing Lando Calrissian played by the equally charming actor Billy Dee Williams who is still sporting the cape but has also added a cane to his ensemble. We also see that the character has taken on a look that’s reminiscent of the outfit he wore in the prequel movie Solo. It’s an interesting choice to be sure, not something that would have gone for but he looks good.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is produced, co-written, and directed by J.J. Abrams over at Disney. The ensemble cast includes Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters un the United States on December 20, 2019.