Star Wars final trailer: The Rise of Skywalker release date, date when tickets are on sale

As anticipation continues to build for the final installment in the new Disney Star Wars trilogy, fans will get a look at the final trailer soon. It could inspire “hope” within the universe for those who weren’t pleased with the previous film The Last Jedi.

Additionally, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets are slated for sale soon. Here’s what you need to know ahead of one of the biggest film releases coming to close out 2019.

Star Wars final trailer release date & time

On Saturday (Oct. 19), the Star Wars social media accounts became active. That woke up the force of the internet as fans are learning that the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer arrives on Monday night.

The trailer will appear during the Monday Night Football game featuring the New England Patriots visiting the New York Jets. Here’s a teaser that Star Wars Twitter released.

The final trailer. Tune in to Monday Night Football on @ESPN to watch it live. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/QAme0H5j0D — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019

There’s nothing too significant in the teaser, aside from the popular Star Wars theme music and a clip of Chewbacca co-piloting with Rey. Poe and Lando Calrissian are in the background of what is most likely the Millenium Falcon.

Don’t get too teary-eyed as the popular Han Solo spaceship may be making its final on-screen flight in the upcoming film.

Additionally, the Star Wars social media crew teased fans with a photo from the Rise of Skywalker movie. It features newer heroes Rey, Poe Dameron, and Finn as well as BB8 and another new robot sidekick.

There are also several fan favorites shown with C3PO and Chewbacca in the background.

The story of a generation comes to an end. ❤️ this Tweet to be one of the first to see the @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker final trailer on Monday! pic.twitter.com/cxUQh5wZ5M — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019

As far as the exact time, that could be within the first commercial break, after kickoff in the game, or during halftime. Or if Disney wants to keep the suspense and help bring viewers to ESPN’s game, they’ll wait until later after halftime.

Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later, as the Patriots may be walloping the Jets later in the game. The Patriots vs. Jets MNF game is slated for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN this Monday night.

The new trailer will be the final significant trailer ahead of the film’s release in December. It marks the last movie appearance for many of the longtime fan-favorite characters, including Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fischer. Additionally, it’s said to bring the original saga to an end with this ninth installment.

Director JJ Abrams has commented that the plot will focus on the dynamic relationship involving the main protagonist Rey and villain Kylo Ren. However, the trailers that arrived over the past year have hinted at some involvement from the villainous Emperor.

Whether or not he’s a substantial participant in the plot remains to be seen. Either way, it has many fans hopeful that the final Star Wars episode delivers.

When does Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker tickets go on sale?

The Star Wars final trailer for Episode 9 should appear online shortly after it airs during Monday Night Football. As far as Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker tickets, they also will officially go on sale on Monday, October 21.

The exact time of the Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker tickets sale is unknown, as it will coincide with the final trailer reveal. So it could be anytime between 8:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. EST on Monday after the trailer airs.

Be prepared, though, as ticket sites have crashed with pre-orders in the past for films. That included the Star Wars: The Force Awakens film in 2015 and this past year’s Avengers: Endgame, per Deadline.

There are already scheduled showings for the film as early as December 19, so fans will be able to get to see the movie as soon as possible. However, don’t be surprised if tickets sell out quicker than the Millenium Falcon hitting max speed.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker hits U.S. theaters on December 20, 2019.