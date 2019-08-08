Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark end credits: Are their post credits scenes after the movie?

The movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be amongst the popular new films at the box office this coming weekend. It’s based on a bestselling series of books involving you guessed it, scary stories.

It’s geared more towards the younger crowd as the movie brings a PG-13 rating but still offers some scare value. Many viewers might also be wondering if it’s worth staying to see the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark end credits for any post-credits scenes.

What’s the movie about and is it worth seeing?

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a trilogy of short story collections written for children by Alvin Schwartz and illustrated by Stephen Gammell. The first book arrived in 1981, with a sequel in 1984, and final installment in 1991.

Now it’s become a film adaptation thanks to director Andre Ovredal and a production team that includes Guillermo del Toro.

The film takes place in the small town of Mill Valley in 1968. It follows the story of a group of teenagers who find a book left behind by a young girl named Sarah at the Bellows mansion.

She used the pages to record stories that were developed from her own “horrible secrets” and “tortured life.” Those stories seem to have a way of becoming all too real as they unravel for the readers.

So far, critics have mostly been positive with regards to the new Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film. It has a 79 percent overall review score on Rotten Tomatoes after just 63 reviews. More are likely to arrive as the movie is just getting into theaters. There’s no audience score yet as the movie hasn’t hit theaters officially.

G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle says, “The film finally gets into gear around the midpoint and zooms to a satisfying finish.” Jonathan W. Hickman of Daily Film Fix said, “It’s an exercise in middle-school horror best suited for the small screen.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis calls it “a handsome, and deliciously horrible, horror movie.”

Apparently, the film is a good introduction to the horror genre for younger fans and presents a good number of scares. It arrives just ahead of the Halloween horror movie season which will include It Chapter 2 and Zombieland: Double Tap.

It should do considerably well at theaters but will be up against other new films including Dora the Explorer, Brian Banks, The Kitchen, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Does Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark have end credits scenes?

Many of today’s blockbusters or movies that plan on having sequels will bring something special to the mid-credits or end credits. Examples include almost every superhero film these days as Spider-Man: Far from Home introduced some major surprises during the credits.

As far as Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark end credits, there are none of those to stick around for. The movie clocks in at approximately two hours total runtime. So the only reason to stay seated may be to decompress after getting through some of the scare scenes and terrifying movie content.

As far as a sequel, anything’s possible in Hollywood and since this is based on a bestselling series, it could have plenty of content to draw from. The new film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is now in theaters everywhere.