Pedro Pascal cast in upcoming Netflix comedy The Bubble

Back in November 2020, it was announced that comedic director Judd Apatow would be making a pandemic-themed movie called The Bubble. The cast for this upcoming Netflix comedy was recently announced and to everybody’s excitement, it features many big-name actors.

Starring in The Bubble is the renowned actor Pedro Pascal who is currently playing the title character in the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Pascal also played the promiscuous Prince Oberyn Martell in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Along with Pascal is Karen Gillan who is well-known for her roles of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, as well as Ruby Roundhouse in the latest two Jumanji movies.

As confirmed by Variety, also cast in The Bubble is the director’s daughter Iris Apatow (Love, Knocked Up), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Jingle Jangle), Leslie Mann (Blockers, 17 Again), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live, Portlandia), Peter Serafinowicz (Shaun of the Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy), David Duchovny (The X-Files, Californication) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

Judd Apatow’s background

The Bubble is co-written by Apatow with former South Park writer and producer Pam Brady. The comedy movie is set in a hotel and focuses on a group of actors who find themselves stuck inside a “pandemic bubble” while they work to complete a film.

Prior to being the showrunner for The Bubble, Apatow has had a flourishing career as a director, writer and producer. He held all three hats for the recent movie The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), as well as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This is 40 and the television series Love.

How will a show based on the coronavirus pandemic land?

Variety also confirms that Barry Mendel will be the movie’s executive producer. He previously worked on the movies The Big Sick, Bridesmaids and Juliet, Naked alongside Apatow. Mendel also produced the 2009 movie Whip It with Drew Barrymore starring Kristen Wiig and Elliot Page, which was nominated for eight awards including “Campy Film of the Year” from the Dorian Awards.

Many people have aired their grievances against new movies and television shows incorporating the coronavirus pandemic into their plots. However, with a cast and production crew as funny as the one that Apatow has acquired, The Bubble is certain to be a hit for the streaming platform.

The Bubble does not have a set premiere date but will stream to Netflix.