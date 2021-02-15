Netflix’s The Notorious B.I.G. documentary releases official trailer

Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary. Pic credit: Netflix

“Don’t let them hold you down, reach for the stars,” were lyrics once sung by the infamous Christopher Wallace, more commonly recognized under his stage names The Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls.

Netflix has just released the first look at an upcoming documentary about the late rapper’s life called Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, which the streaming giant promises will reveal a side to the artist “that the world never knew”.

The official synopsis for the documentary, which will be released ahead of what would have been the rapper’s 50th birthday, says it “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best”.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The documentary was made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, and includes rare footage filmed by Damion “D-Roc” Butler”, Biggie’s best friend, as well as never-seen-before interviews with family and friends.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is executively produced by Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy. Alongside Combs is Wallace’s mother Voletta Wallace, music producer Mark Pitts, film producer Stanley Buchthal (John Waters’ Hairspray), and musicians Emmett and Brendan Malloy.

The documentary has a runtime of 98 minutes and will be released to Netflix on March 1.

The new trailer was tweeted by Netflix’s official account @StrongBlackLead. They wrote, “Every legend has an origin story. This doc celebrates the life of Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G, with rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family.”

Read More Has Ozark been renewed for a fourth season and when will it come out?

Every legend has an origin story. This doc celebrates the life of Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G, with rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family.



Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on Netflix, globally, on March 1. pic.twitter.com/MH0pbMmeh8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 15, 2021

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’s trailer is incredibly moving and showcases Chris Wallace’s family sharing their love and admiration for him, as well as his story.

Interviewees explain the rapper’s motives and decisions. One was quoted saying that Wallace would tell him things like, “I got to get us off the streets,” with another seconding this, saying that Wallace’s “bad decisions came from wanting to provide.”

Despite the trailer’s melancholic start, it isn’t afraid to change the tone. Halfway through, it transforms into an inspirational and reminiscent beat as the guests recall their fondest memories of the rapper.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It’s at this moment Wallace’s lyrics truly shine through, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell comes to Netflix on March 1.