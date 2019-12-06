Home > Movies

Mulan trailer reaction: Fans are excited about live-action remake, but where’s Mushu?!

By
6th December 2019 8:39 AM ET
Mulan Trailer Image
Yifei Liu stars as Mulan in the live-action remake of the Disney classic. Pic credit: Walt Disney Studios

A full-length trailer was released yesterday for the new live-action Mulan film — sparking excitement among fans of the original animated movie.

Mulan 2020 is a remake of the 1998 Disney classic that went by the same name, but it seems clear that this is a more adult-oriented version.

The new trailer reveals that much of the same story remains, with the inclusion of a new villain that might just terrify some viewers. But there’s also one big noticeable absence!

Below is the brand new Mulan trailer that was revealed on Thursday:

As you can see from the trailer, Bori Khan (played by Jason Scott Lee) is the primary villain. He is aided by a witch named Xian Lang (Li Gong). This shifts from the original villain being Shan Yu, who was the leader of the Huns.

It also appears that Mushu the dragon, voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original film, is not part of the new movie. As for Mulan, she is played by Yifei Liu.

Mulan Twitter reactions

The online response to the new Mulan trailer has been largely positive, with fans flooding social media with tweets since it was released.

There are also already some social media posts turning up from potential moviegoers who might not normally be interested in films with Disney princesses.

Meanwhile, others praised how the new film looks to present a more adult version of the story than the old animated film.

Negative Mulan trailer reactions

As with any new movie, there are going to be people who watch the trailer and come away with negative opinions.

Mulan is no exception, and even though a majority of the social media posts about the film have been positive, there are still plenty of negative comments — with many focusing on the absence of animated dragon Mushu.

Mulan will arrive in theaters on March 27, 2020. That’s a long time for buzz about the film to build up, whether it is positive or negative. The themes look to be as strong as ever, suggesting it could have a great message for children — especially young girls.

When the Mulan animated film debuted in summer 1998, it earned just over $22 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend. The film would finish with total grosses of $304.3 million worldwide — $183.7 million internationally and $120.6 million in the U.S.

Disney is likely hoping for even better returns with the remake, much like the live-action of The Lion King earned almost $1.7 billion and the live-action Beauty and the Beast netted almost $1.3 billion worldwide.