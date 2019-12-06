Mulan trailer reaction: Fans are excited about live-action remake, but where’s Mushu?!

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

A full-length trailer was released yesterday for the new live-action Mulan film — sparking excitement among fans of the original animated movie.

Mulan 2020 is a remake of the 1998 Disney classic that went by the same name, but it seems clear that this is a more adult-oriented version.

The new trailer reveals that much of the same story remains, with the inclusion of a new villain that might just terrify some viewers. But there’s also one big noticeable absence!

Below is the brand new Mulan trailer that was revealed on Thursday:

As you can see from the trailer, Bori Khan (played by Jason Scott Lee) is the primary villain. He is aided by a witch named Xian Lang (Li Gong). This shifts from the original villain being Shan Yu, who was the leader of the Huns.

It also appears that Mushu the dragon, voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original film, is not part of the new movie. As for Mulan, she is played by Yifei Liu.

Mulan Twitter reactions

The online response to the new Mulan trailer has been largely positive, with fans flooding social media with tweets since it was released.

I'm normally not into Disney's live-action remakes of their animated films. That being said, the live-action Mulan trailer looks pretty awesome. Because of the story line, this is actually one film I think might work actually great as a "real" movie. https://t.co/Wa5rWodTGi — Keith W. Willis, Wrangler of Recalcitrant Dragons (@kilbourneknight) December 6, 2019

just watched the new mulan trailer and lemme tell ya

i am legit looking forward for this one — baneh (@baneh_bolteen) December 6, 2019

Just saw the trailer for Mulan and it actually looks pretty good, I am fairly pumped. — FrostyTaylor 🎅🦌🎄 (@snakesanstones) December 6, 2019

It is going to be beautiful 😭 my favorite Disney princess is coming life #Mulan https://t.co/WhUL21jwuu — Sinethemba (@Sine_Madolo) December 6, 2019

There are also already some social media posts turning up from potential moviegoers who might not normally be interested in films with Disney princesses.

I just watched the #MulanTrailer I am actually excited for a ‘Disney Princess’ movie whoooop! We better get the strong feminist icon for young girls I’m hoping for. pic.twitter.com/VLUwzzAS4z — Caitlin (@CaitlinAJ3) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, others praised how the new film looks to present a more adult version of the story than the old animated film.

it’s great to see Mulan w/o humor in it. allows me to see my childhood movie in a different perspective. already teared up at the 1st min of this trailer. the phoenix takes a human form too! can’t wait already! pic.twitter.com/TGzewCncme — #GetWellSoonSCOUPS (@two_oh_teen) December 5, 2019

Negative Mulan trailer reactions

As with any new movie, there are going to be people who watch the trailer and come away with negative opinions.

Mulan is no exception, and even though a majority of the social media posts about the film have been positive, there are still plenty of negative comments — with many focusing on the absence of animated dragon Mushu.

I was excited about a live action Mulan movie when they announced it but now that I’m reading all the differences it has (no Mushu, no songs, not even the same bad guy) I’m not feeling it. — Aaron Abbott (@TheAbbottTake) December 6, 2019

Just watched the trailer for the live action Mulan movie……… they butchered it. It’s canceled. Cancel it now. No Mushu. No party. And why does the bad guy need a sidekick in this one? Way to ruin it, Disney 🙄

#Mulan2020 — [email protected] Bebo (@BeboMatthew) December 6, 2019

Mulan is an ancient Chinese story about a young woman who not only fought a war and won, she brought honor to her family and completely destroyed gender roles. But here y’all are complaining about Mushu not being part of the new trailer. pic.twitter.com/oSmVRWFdZP — ✨ Dani ✨ (@namjhyuns) December 6, 2019

The #Mulan remake:

– looks good

– makes sense

– is actually doing something new

– will be truer to the source material

– seems more respectful of Chinese culture Y’all: Why aren’t you spoon-feeding me the exact same movie? I like the funny dragon man. — filmaroni (@filmaroni) December 6, 2019

Mulan will arrive in theaters on March 27, 2020. That’s a long time for buzz about the film to build up, whether it is positive or negative. The themes look to be as strong as ever, suggesting it could have a great message for children — especially young girls.

When the Mulan animated film debuted in summer 1998, it earned just over $22 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend. The film would finish with total grosses of $304.3 million worldwide — $183.7 million internationally and $120.6 million in the U.S.

Disney is likely hoping for even better returns with the remake, much like the live-action of The Lion King earned almost $1.7 billion and the live-action Beauty and the Beast netted almost $1.3 billion worldwide.