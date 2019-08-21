Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets: Disney attraction includes Toy Story, Hocus Pocus characters, new fireworks show

It just wouldn’t be Halloween without Mickey and the gang now would it? Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets are one hot item this year as the creators of the annual event have upped their game.

With new attractions added to the classics, Halloween is bigger than ever for Disney goers in 2019.

Disney’s earliest start ever for Halloween

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is already off and running! The popular Disney attraction opened earlier than ever at Walt Disney World this year and will run for a record 36 nights.

All the action got underway on Friday, August 16 and will run through November 1.

Disney patrons can arrive as early as 4 p.m. to participate in the usual fun Magic Kingdom events. At 7 p.m. the park then hits 100% Halloween-themed party mode!

With special trick-or-treat stations, a parade and fireworks, little trick-or-treaters will have until midnight to have all the Halloween fun they can handle.

Not-so-spooky perfect for the family

If you are a huge Halloween fan, then this is a must for you and the entire family. While the tricks and treats and ghosts and goblins are all great, the new Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show is the perfect way to wrap up the evening.

With major ooh’s and ah’s expected to reach from Adventureland to Tomorrowland, this display is 100-percent Halloween orientated.

Without giving too much away, the fireworks display begins, set to a castle projection show from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

When Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy run into trouble while trick-or-treating in a haunted house, they need a hero to help to them out. Will they get the help they need just in time?

Jack Skellington makes an appearance to tell a story every Halloween goer needs to hear. Monsters Inc. also takes over Tomorrowland with a Monstrous Scream-o-Ween Ball featuring Mike Wazowski and Sulley.

The Halloween crowd can also hear scary pirate treasure tales from real pirates on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Space Mountain will once again run in total darkness while jamming rocking horror soundtracks.

All of this and more is waiting for your family at this year’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!

Remember, tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are separate from regular park admission.

The tickets for the 2019 Halloween bash range from $79 to $135 for adults and $74 to $130 for kids. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Happy Haunting!