Marvel superheroes. Pic credit: Marvel

WandaVision brought in former X-Men star Evan Peters to play a version of his character from the Fox movies, as he showed up as Quicksilver, Wanda Maximoff’s brother.

This was a massive shock as Aaron Taylor-Johnson already played Quicksilver in the MCU and died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Of course, there is still no telling if this is really Fox’s X-Men member or not.

Now, there are rumors that Marvel is bringing in another Fox X-Men star, but this time they plan to recast her in a very different role.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Jennifer Lawrence rumored to play Invisible Woman

Fox made an interesting decision when choosing to make the villain Mystique a hero in the X-Men prequel movies, starting with X-Men: First Class.

Rebecca Romijn played Mystique in the original trilogy as a villain who worked for Magneto. However, in the prequels, both Mystique and Magneto ended up as heroes in the end.

This was largely because Jennifer Lawrence signed on to play Mystique, and as one of the biggest name actresses in the world, and an Oscar winner, Lawrence was always going to be a good guy.

In Avengers: Dark Phoenix, Mystique died and Jennifer Lawrence’s time as the X-Men hero came to an end.

Read More Disney CEO confirms Black Widow will only debut in theaters

However, now there are rumors that the MCU wants her back anyway, but have plans to recast her as The Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four.

This is all rumor and innuendo right now, but the rumors indicate that Jennifer Lawrence is headed to Australia to shoot a Marvel movie and that led the Daily Mail to claim she was going to play Susan Storm.

RUMOR: Jennifer Lawrence has been cast in Marvel Studios’ 'FANTASTIC FOUR' 🚨



(via @DailyMailUK) pic.twitter.com/Ke0ZaHSoly — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) February 20, 2021

Since this is a rumor, there are also people who are shooting it down, including Justin Kroll of Deadline, who said there is no script for Fantastic Four and shooting won’t even start until after director Jon Watts finishes Spider-Man 3.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Pic credit: @krolijvar/Twitter

There is always the chance that the MCU will introduce the Invisible Woman in one of the movies it is shooting down in Australia, which is where production for Marvel has moved for the most part.

While the Fantastic Four is still a couple of years away, it is a Phase 4 movie and there is always a chance the characters could be introduced in other movies before launching their own.

Marvel actors with more than one role

There are also people who claim that Marvel would never do this since Jennifer Lawrence played Mystique in the X-Men movies.

However, the MCU has done this more than once.

Chris Evans was The Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies before becoming Captain America. Michael B. Jordan also played the Human Torch before becoming Killmonger in Black Panther.

Mahershala Ali played two different roles in the MCU, as Cottonmouth on Luke Cage and as Blade in the upcoming Blade movie.

Josh Brolin even played two different Marvel characters at the same time, as Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in the Avengers movies.