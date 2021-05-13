Kevin Smith says Venom: Let There Be Carnage makes him want to go back to the movies

The Venom: Let There By Carnage trailer. Pic credit: Sony

The Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer hit this week. Director Kevin Smith said this was the first time he has really wanted to get back into theaters.

Smith appeared on the Fatman Beyond podcast and talked about his reaction to seeing the new Venom trailer.

Kevin Smith loved what he saw and said it was the first time since the pandemic shut down theaters that he is really ready to get back into a theater.

Kevin Smith talks Venom trailer

Kevin Smith said he is now ready to return to theaters to see a movie again.

“So, the trailer looks f***ing good and fun. I didn’t see any like, I guess the bad guy is Carnage,” Smith said.

“So there’s your f***ing villain, Woody Harrelson chewing the scenery and what’s his name, f***ing Tom [Hardy] just f***ing chewing the scenery yet again man, in that good way. He seems to be having a good time. I look forward to it.”

Smith said that he wants to see more of Carnage but he will see that in the movie itself.

Kevin Smith also admitted that he never saw the first Venom movie in theaters, but he wished he had when he saw it at home later. He said he wouldn’t make that same mistake again.

The first Venom movie hit in 2018 and was a surprise success, making $856 million at the box office.

“I didn’t go out to see the first one in theater, and then when I watched it at home I was like, ‘Oh, I would have actually enjoyed this,’ so I will actually go see this in the theater,” Smith said.

Kevin Smith on reopening theaters

Smith did point out that he isn’t a person who demanded theaters open again because he knows they needed to hide from the coronavirus pandemic until it was under control.

Smith has both vaccinations, and he sees the numbers getting better.

“I’ve had my double shots now for a while, and the numbers here in California keep f***ing dropping; there’s a day last week where nobody died from f***ing COVID,” Smith said. “Stuff looks like we’re getting back to that place where the world is going to start opening up more and more.”

“I’m ready to go to the movies again. That Marvel trailer did kind of psych me up. Yeah. Movies are worth risking my life for yeah, I’m gonna do it.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on September 24.