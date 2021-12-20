Keanu Reeves gives the ‘a-okay’ to stream The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max

Keanu Reeves commented on how to watch the new Matrix movie. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The latest installment in The Matrix film series has been the talk of the week as it’s been selectively screened around the world, prior to its debut in the United States on December 22. This movie, The Matrix Resurrections, is a direct sequel to the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions and will drop simultaneously in theaters and the streaming service HBO Max.

Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, who will be returning to play Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their respective roles. It also marks the return of director-writer Lana Wachowski. Riding on the coattails of the record-breaking release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this Matrix fourquel is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

What has Keanu Reeves said about streaming The Matrix Resurrections?

In an interview with The Guardian, Keanu Reeves made his thoughts known on the subject of streaming a major action flick like The Matrix Resurrections. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemics, filmmakers and actors have gotten themselves into sticky situations by making “tone-deaf” comments about those choosing to stay home and stream new releases.

Some big names who have criticized cinematic streaming include Patty Jenkins, Denis Villeneuve, and Steven Spielberg, and unfortunately, their recent movies have debuted to disappointing box office numbers. Jenkins went as far as calling streaming movies “fake movies.”

However, in Reeves’ interview with The Guardian’s Tom Lamont, the journalist shared that he will “probably stream it at home” via his laptop, rather than a television.

While Reeves put on a show, initially acting indignant by the reveal, he eventually revealed that he was just teasing the interviewer. Reeves made a final comment, saying, “I mean, sure, stream it if you have to.” Throughout his recap of the events, Lamont shared that Reeves was all smiles and enthusiastic.

Given I'll still be isolating, I'm glad for this opportunity. https://t.co/mroBgGI3DC — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) December 19, 2021

Critics react to The Matrix Resurrection

The Matrix Resurrection has debuted to fairly positive reactions from critics with many complimenting its beautiful visuals and romantic story. Many publishing critics have shared that their reviews are pending the movie’s official embargo lift, but many have published their first thoughts on Twitter and Letterboxd.

Editor of Consequence, Liz Shannon Miller called the movie “not perfect” while specifying that the movie was healing following the heartbreaking reveals in its prior movie.

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that.



Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

Another wrote that the movie exceeded their expectations. They called it, “Definitely a movie Fans of Matrix mythology will love.”

Just saw The Matrix 4 & it’s way better than I thought it’d be… might be the best sequel yet. But its also got plenty of problems. Definitely a movie Fans of Matrix mythology will love, but #MatrixResurrections will likely take a few viewings to fully grasp. Review next week. pic.twitter.com/JYWRJErjLN — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 17, 2021

Days are ticking until The Matric Resurrection’s big debut, but the positive press surrounding the movie has kept fans energized and in anticipation. Reeves’ inoffensive comment regarding streaming has definitely been a cherry on the top on an otherwise positive press trail.

The Matrix Resurrection debuts in theaters and HBO Max on December 22.