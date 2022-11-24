Here’s which movie convinced Margot Robbie that she is a ‘good actor’

Margot Robbie at The Suicide Squad premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Margot Robbie has been a mainstream household name for a short period, but the 32-year-old actress built a nice resume.

Since her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie built a working catalog with iconic filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Greta Gerwig, Adam Mckay, and James Gunn.

Not to mention getting an Oscar nod for her role in I, Tonya as the controversial ice skater.

Given she was offered a role by Martin Scorsese himself, one would believe she would be aware of how talented she is as a performer.

But the Harley Quinzel star said one film gave her the confidence to pursue one of Hollywood’s biggest auteur directors.

Here is the movie that gave Robbie the belief that she is a good actress.

The movie that empowered Margot Robbie

The acclaimed actress gained another accolade this week as she was honored in London with the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures tribute.

As THR explains, a prestige that is usually only given to performers with decades of hard work.

Robbie is the youngest recipient to be honored with the BAFTA event, which is monumental. But since breaking out in 2013, she has made close to 30 films and has established herself as an impactful producer.

Speaking at the BAFTA event, the Babylon star expressed how I, Tonya gave her a self-esteem boost, telling the crowd, “I, Tonya was the first time I watched a movie and went, ‘OK, I’m a good actor.”

She further added that I, Tonya was the film that helped her gain the bravery to contact Quentin Tarantino. Thus, leading to her role as the real-life Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

What is I, Tonya about?

For those who were not alive in the ’90s or fell asleep for the entire decade, I, Tonya recounts the Olympic scandal where figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was the victim of a terrible attack led by associates of Harding.

Tonya Harding herself was banned from competing again due to suspicions of being an accomplice. And the whole event became a tabloid sensation in the ’90s, much like the O.J. trial.

Robbie played the title character, and Sebastian Stan played her abusive boyfriend Jeff Gillooly. The 2017 movie earned three Oscar nominations, including a win for Allison Janney as Harding’s mother.

And just like she noted at BAFTA, this would mark a major win for her production outlet LuckyChap Productions.

Margot Robbie has plenty more to look forward to down the pipeline. She has Damien Chazelle’s Babylon due out next month and Barbie due out summer of next year.