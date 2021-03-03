Game of Thrones creators Benioff and Weiss are bringing Metal Lords to Netflix

Game of Thrones creators D. B. Weiss and David Benioff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/AdMedia

D. B. Weiss and David Benioff are two creators best-known for their work in adapting George R. R. Martin’s Ice and Fire books into the HBO series Game of Thrones. Back in 2019, the duo negotiated a $200 million multi-year partnership with Netflix and their first movie project has been announced.

What is Metal Lords?

Per Netflix, this project is “the first film to come out of Netflix’s partnership with Benioff and Weiss who have made Netflix their creative home to write, produce and direct…”

At the same time, these two are presumed to be creating a drama series for the streaming platform based on the science-fiction book series The Three-Body Problem by the Chinese writer Liu Cixin. In addition to those two Netflix projects, they are also rumored to be creating multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs.

Metal Lords follows two high school teenagers who want to start a heavy metal band at a school where they are the only ones who “care about heavy metal.”

Who is involved with Metal Lords?

Weiss will be writing Metal Lords. In addition to Game of Thrones, he has written an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and he wrote the video-game novel Lucky Wander Boy.

Metal Lords will be directed by Peter Sollett who is best-known for his work directing the romantic comedy Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist. He’s also written episodes of The Path and CBS’s Evil.

Joining Weiss as a producer is Greg Shapiro who previously produced Harold & Kumar, The Hurt Locker and the thriller Zero Dark Thirty. Executive Producing is Benioff, Bernie Caulfield (The X-Files), Robin Fisichella (X-Men: First Class, Fantasy Island).

According to Rolling Stones, Tom Morello, the guitarist for the band Against the Machine, will be the Executive Music Producer for the movie.

Starring in Metal Lords is the Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell. Martell also starred in Apple TV’s Defending Jacob alongside Chris Evans and in the horror movie It.

Recently, he shared a screenshot of the series’ announcement onto his Instagram along with a fun picture of a rock band rehearsal.

Also starring in Metal Lords is Isis Hainsworth (Emma, Misbehaviour) and debuting actor Adrian Greensmith.

Metal Lords is expected to premiere globally on Netflix later in 2021.